What is the best moveset for Metagross in Pokemon GO?

The dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon Monster, Metagross, is one of the most powerful fighters in Pokemon GO. With a long list of type-resistances, the pseudo-legendary can stand strong against 10 different types of moves. The fighter boasts strong offensive and defensive stats, making it a formidable opponent in PvP and raids. Along with dealing notable damage, it can also be a tank.

Metagross is said to have four brains inside its head, and these four brains can calculate faster than a supercomputer during a battle. This fighter is boosted by windy and snowy weather and is native to the Hoenn Region. Its evolution line is Beldum to Metang to Metagross, and it possesses some of the best moves in the entire franchise. Here's everything trainers need to know about Metagross and its best moveset in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for the Steel and Psychic-type Metagross

Metagross has one Fast Attack and has the potential to learn two Charged Attacks like other Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. Trainers can earn or buy Candy and Stardust and spend it to unlock an additional slot for the attacks. One can buy the required resources from the in-game store or earn them through events.

Any trainer that aims to use a Pocket Monster in battles considers this to be the standard upgrade. Stacking the options for Charged Attack can drastically increase the type of damage dealt and the coverage offered by any Pokemon.

The moveset below is the best choice for Metagross:

Fast Attack: Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Bullet Punch (Steel-type) Charged Attacks: Earthquake (Ground-type) and Meteor Mash (Steel-type)

Despite dealing comparatively less damage than other Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO, Bullet Punch gets a Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) when used by Metagross. With the special buff of the STAB effect, the low damage gets upped significantly. This generates more energy and fills Metagross's Charged Attack even faster. Bullet Punch is considered the best Fast Attack for the pseudo-Legendary.

When it comes to Charged Attacks, Earthquake is a strong option. The Ground-type move is easily one of the best attacks in the entire game. All the weaknesses of Metagross can be dealt with by the move Earthquake, and even fire-types aren't safe from this powerful attack.

Meteor Mash can complete the moveset for this fighter. The combination of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash results in 16.06 DPS.

The best team for Metagross in Pokemon GO

As one of the strongest fighters in the game, Metagross doesn't go down easily. The Pokemon types that Metagross is weak against deal 160% damage to it. Despite its weaknesses to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type Pocket Monsters, it has great potential against some of them.

Metagross's maximum Combat Power in Pokemon GO is 4238. It also has stats of 257 Attack, 228 Defense, and 190 Stamina, making it an attacking powerhouse. The defensive capability of the Pokemon is also notable, and it can easily soak in damage and take up the role of a tank when required.

