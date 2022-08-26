Playing to add a massive range of Pokemon to their roster, players of Pokemon GO are always on the hunt for the most powerful ones.

Some set their lineup strategically, and some do it solely based on wisdom and experimentation. However, a common factor would be power in Pokemon GO. Constant raids, gym battles, PvP battles, and leagues on the platform create a need to catch powerful Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Combat Power, denoted by CP, is what mostly determines a Pokemon’s power. Also, the amount of Damage Per Second and the power of their movesets is what matters.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

Here are the 5 most powerful Pokemon of all time, ranked Pokemon GO

5) Slaking

Slaking as a choice for the top five Pokemons (Image via Niantic)

The Normal-Type Pokemon, Slaking, has a max CP of 5010 in Pokemon GO but is an extremely lazy Pokemon. Most of its attacks are sluggish in nature and Slaking is just naturally vulnerable to Fighting-Type moves.

This Hoenn region's Pokemon stats are 290 Attack, 166 Defense, and 284 Stamina. It has an evolutionary line from Slakoth to Vigoroth and then to Slaking. The best moveset for Slaking in Pokemon GO is Yawn and Body Slam (10.54 DPS).

4) Kyogre

Kyogre as a choice for the top five Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Kyogre is a Water-Type Legendary Pokemon that originally comes from the Hoenn region. It has a maximum CP of 4652 in Pokemon GO and is boosted by rainy weather.

With 270 Attack, 228 Defense, and 205 Stamina stats, Kygore’s best moveset are Waterfall and Surf (15.48 DPS). It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves and is very good at fighting against Fire-Type Pokemon.

3) Metagross

Metagross as a choice for the top five Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Originally from the Hoenn Region, Metagross, is a Steel and Psychic-Type Pokémon with a Max CP of 4286. Originally from the Hoenn Region, this Pokémon has four combined brains and can perform super fast battle calculations.

Boosted by windy and snowy weather, the evolutionary stage of this Pokemon starts from Beldum to Metang to Metagross.

With stats like 257 Attack, 228 Defense, and 190 Stamina, Metagross’s best moveset is a combination of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (16.06 DPS). It fights best against Ice, Fairy, and Dragon Type Pokémon but is vulnerable against Dark, Ghost, and Fire-Type Pokemon.

2) Rayquaza

Rayquaza is one of the top five Pokemons (Image via Niantic)

The flying-type legendary Dragon Pokémon, Rayquaza, is said to have existed for thousands of years. Boosted by windy weather, this Pokemon has a max CP of 4336 and can hold its weight against Groudon and Kyogre. With 284 Attack, 170 Defense, and 213 Stamina stats in its arsenal, Rayquaza has a variety of moves to use.

Rayquaza's best moveset in Pokémon GO is the combination of Dragon Tail and Outrage (17.87 DPS). While Rayquaza is very resilient against Bug, Grass, and Water-Type Pokémon, it is extremely weak against Dragon, Rock, and Fairy-Type Pokémon.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo as a choice for the top five Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

The legendary psychic-type Pokémon, Mewtwo, is shown as the creation of genetic manipulation by humans. It has two forms, a Normal Form and an Armored Form. Boosted by a windy-type climate and a maximum CP of 4724, it is considered the most powerful Pokemon on the platform.

The best Moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO is considered to be Confusion (15 DPS) and Psystrike (47 DPS) when attacking is an average of 18.84 DPS. Its division of stats is 300 Attack, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina, which can easily topple most of its opponents.

While it is vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon, it is highly resistant to Fighting and Psychic-Type Pokemon.

