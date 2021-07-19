The best moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

One of Pokemon GO's most fearsome Dragon-type Pokemon, Rayquaza is a Legendary hailing from the Hoenn region and is also the mascot of Pokemon Emerald.

Thanks in no small part to Pokemon GO Fest 2021's recent Raid Day, plenty of trainers have had the opportunity to snag their very own Rayquaza. While this Pokemon may not have the most diverse moves when it comes to elemental types, the damage Rayquaza is capable of makes its place on a player's roster well worth it. Thanks to some numbers provided by the Pokemon GO community, the best moveset with regards to standard damage can be determined.

Pokemon GO: Rayquaza moveset analysis

Image via Niantic

With a total of six moves it can currently learn within Pokemon GO, Rayquaza has a slightly larger sample of attacks than most Pokemon. If it retains one fast move and one charged move in each moveset, there are a total of eight possible combinations this legendary Dragon-type can use.

For trainers just getting up to speed on using Rayquaza for battle, a little info can go a long way. At the moment, Rayquaza's moves and their elemental types are as follows:

Fast moves

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Charge moves

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Ancient Power (Rock-type)

Legacy charge moves

Hurricane (Flying-type)

When it comes to measuring damage dealt by moves in Pokemon GO, there are three categories that should be kept in mind:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second if it is continuously attacking.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum total of damage a Pokemon can deal before it faints from losing all of its HP. This number is calculated by taking the Pokemon's DPS and multiplying it by the amount of time it will remain in battle before fainting.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): Powering up a charge move ahead of an opponent can be a huge advantage in Pokemon GO. TTFA measures the time in seconds that it takes to use a charge move for the first time in a given battle.

With these statistical categories in mind, trainers can now take a look at the numbers for themselves and determine the top moveset when things like type advantages and Weather Boosts are omitted:

Dragon Tail + Outrage: 19.76 DPS / 825.27 TDO / 6.6 second TTFA

/ / 6.6 second TTFA Air Slash + Outrage: 19.29 DPS / 805.81 TDO / 6 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Hurricane: 18.11 DPS / 756.36 TDO / 13.2 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Aerial Ace: 16.45 DPS / 687.22 TDO / 4.4 second TTFA

Air Slash + Hurricane: 16.42 DPS / 685.97 TDO / 12 second TTFA

Air Slash + Aerial Ace: 16.29 DPS / 680.38 TDO / 4.8 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Ancient Power: 14.75 DPS / 616.25 TDO / 4.4 second TTFA

Air Slash + Ancient Power: 13.4 DPS / 559.81 TDO / 4.8 second TTFA

Though the moveset doesn't have the best charge time for its charge move, Dragon Tail and Outrage deal the best base damage at the moment for Rayquaza. Though Niantic may update Pokemon GO's move system or add more to this Pokemon's repertoire, these two moves deal reliable and optimized damage. Type effectiveness and Weather Boosts can always slightly skew these numbers, but this is the baseline when it comes to dealing damage with these moves.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Kyurem raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod