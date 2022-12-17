How to defeat Arlo in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Team GO Rocket are the main antagonists in the mobile game Pokemon GO. They present themselves every now and then with new tricks up their sleeves, and fans wait for their chance to engage in battle with them. Their team consists of four main leaders and several grunts. Gamers are often tasked with finding and defeating them for rewards.
Arlo is one of the four leaders in Team GO Rocket. To fight him, players need first to defeat six Grunts associated with the villainous side. Doing so will award gamers Mysterious Components that can help build a Rocket Radar. This can be used to reveal a leader's location.
Although the game will not let players know which leader the radar is pointing at, the probability of them being Arlo is 33%. One should consider using powerful counters and a good strategy to defeat this entity. Below is everything you need to know before engaging in a battle with Arlo.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.
Guide to defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO this December
Arlo isn't an opponent you can defeat easily. His team consists of seven powerful Pocket Monsters useful in different aspects of Pokemon GO. The battle is divided into three phases, and the last two pose the biggest threat. Switching between different Pokemon in-between rounds, he is known to pick his fighters randomly.
You are advised to keep creatures of different types on your team before engaging in a battle. Extensive type-battle knowledge is required to defeat this Team GO Rocket leader. This month, Arlo is coming with a party of powerful Shadow types.
Despite the first battle starting with Mawile, the last two rounds will be unpredictable in terms of which Pocket Monster Arlo will deploy as his representative. He has six options after using Mawile in the first round, and in the last two rounds, you can battle two of the six monsters.
Arlo's Shadow Pokemon
Here are Arlo's Shadow Pokemon:
- Shadow Mawile
- Shadow Salamence or Shadow Charizard, or Shadow Staraptor
- Shadow Scizor or Shadow Granbull, or Shadow Dragonite
Depending on his team, trainers must prepare the best counters to win against him. Predicting Arlo's party is tricky since the Pokemon he picks is unknown until the battle starts. However, you can exit the fight and then re-attempt to figure out the lineup. This strategy is a sure-shot way of figuring out what counters to use. With that in mind, here are the best creatures and moves to use against him:
Counters for Mawile in Pokemon GO
- Rhyperior - Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker, and Surf
- Rhydon - Mud-Slap, Stone Edge, and Surf
- Ho-Oh - Incinerate, Sacred Fire, and Brave Bird
- Entei - Fire Spin, Flame Charge, and Iron Head
- Heatran - Fire Spin, Flamethrower, and Iron Head
- Kyogre - Waterfall, Surf, and Blizzard
Counters for Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO
- Tyranitar - Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Crunch
- Gigalith - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Superpower
- Terrakion - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Sacred Sword
- Aerodactyl - Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Earth Power
- Golem (Alola) - Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, and Surf Water
Counters for Shadow Salamence in Pokemon GO
- Togekiss - Charm, Ancient Power, and Flamethrower
- Sylveon - Charm, Moonblast, and Psyshock
- Primarina - Charm, Moonblast, and Hydro Pump
- Gardevoir - Charm, Synchronoise, and Shadow Ball
- Avalugg - Ice Fang, Body Slam, and Avalanche
- Clefable - Charm, Moonblast, and Meteor Mash
Counters for Shadow Staraptor in Pokemon GO
- Tyranitar - Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Crunch
- Rampardos - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Flamethrower
- Terrakion - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Sacred Sword
- Aerodactyl - Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Earth Power
- Golem (Alola) - Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, and Surf Water
Counters for Shadow Scizor in Pokemon GO
- Heatran - Fire Spin, Flamethrower, and Iron Head
- Ho-Oh - Incinerate, Sacred Fire, and Brave Bird
- Entei - Fire Spin, Flame Charge, and Iron Head
- Moltres - Fire Spin, Sky Attack, and Overheat
- Kyogre - Waterfall, Surf, and Blizzard
- Chandelure - Incinerate, Shadow Ball, and Flame Charge
Counters for Shadow Granbull in Pokemon GO
- Nihilego - Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb, and Rock Slide
- Metagross - Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, and Earthquake
- Overqwil - Poison Jab, Shadow Ball, and Aqua Tail
- Magnezone - Spark, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot
- Nidoqueen - Poison Jab, Poison Fang, and Earth Power
Counters for Shadow Dragonite in Pokemon GO
- Togekiss - Charm, Ancient Power, and Flamethrower
- Primarina - Charm, Moonblast, and Hydro Pump
- Ninetales (Alola) - Powder Snow, Weather Ball, and Psyshock
- Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche Ice
- Sylveon - Charm, Moonblast, and Psyshock
- Dialga - Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor
In addition to the aforementioned counters, Pokemon GO fans can use other viable options that they think would work against Arlo's team.