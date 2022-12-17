How to defeat Arlo in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Team GO Rocket are the main antagonists in the mobile game Pokemon GO. They present themselves every now and then with new tricks up their sleeves, and fans wait for their chance to engage in battle with them. Their team consists of four main leaders and several grunts. Gamers are often tasked with finding and defeating them for rewards.

Arlo is one of the four leaders in Team GO Rocket. To fight him, players need first to defeat six Grunts associated with the villainous side. Doing so will award gamers Mysterious Components that can help build a Rocket Radar. This can be used to reveal a leader's location.

Although the game will not let players know which leader the radar is pointing at, the probability of them being Arlo is 33%. One should consider using powerful counters and a good strategy to defeat this entity. Below is everything you need to know before engaging in a battle with Arlo.

Guide to defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO this December

Arlo isn't an opponent you can defeat easily. His team consists of seven powerful Pocket Monsters useful in different aspects of Pokemon GO. The battle is divided into three phases, and the last two pose the biggest threat. Switching between different Pokemon in-between rounds, he is known to pick his fighters randomly.

You are advised to keep creatures of different types on your team before engaging in a battle. Extensive type-battle knowledge is required to defeat this Team GO Rocket leader. This month, Arlo is coming with a party of powerful Shadow types.

Despite the first battle starting with Mawile, the last two rounds will be unpredictable in terms of which Pocket Monster Arlo will deploy as his representative. He has six options after using Mawile in the first round, and in the last two rounds, you can battle two of the six monsters.

Arlo's Shadow Pokemon

Here are Arlo's Shadow Pokemon:

Shadow Mawile

Shadow Salamence or Shadow Charizard, or Shadow Staraptor

Shadow Scizor or Shadow Granbull, or Shadow Dragonite

Depending on his team, trainers must prepare the best counters to win against him. Predicting Arlo's party is tricky since the Pokemon he picks is unknown until the battle starts. However, you can exit the fight and then re-attempt to figure out the lineup. This strategy is a sure-shot way of figuring out what counters to use. With that in mind, here are the best creatures and moves to use against him:

Counters for Mawile in Pokemon GO

Rhyperior - Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker, and Surf

Rhydon - Mud-Slap, Stone Edge, and Surf

Ho-Oh - Incinerate, Sacred Fire, and Brave Bird

Entei - Fire Spin, Flame Charge, and Iron Head

Heatran - Fire Spin, Flamethrower, and Iron Head

Kyogre - Waterfall, Surf, and Blizzard

Counters for Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar - Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Crunch

Gigalith - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Superpower

Terrakion - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Sacred Sword

Aerodactyl - Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Earth Power

Golem (Alola) - Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Stone Edge

Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, and Surf Water

Counters for Shadow Salamence in Pokemon GO

Togekiss - Charm, Ancient Power, and Flamethrower

Sylveon - Charm, Moonblast, and Psyshock

Primarina - Charm, Moonblast, and Hydro Pump

Gardevoir - Charm, Synchronoise, and Shadow Ball

Avalugg - Ice Fang, Body Slam, and Avalanche

Clefable - Charm, Moonblast, and Meteor Mash

Counters for Shadow Staraptor in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar - Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Crunch

Rampardos - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Flamethrower

Terrakion - Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Sacred Sword

Aerodactyl - Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Earth Power

Golem (Alola) - Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Stone Edge

Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, and Surf Water

Counters for Shadow Scizor in Pokemon GO

Heatran - Fire Spin, Flamethrower, and Iron Head

Ho-Oh - Incinerate, Sacred Fire, and Brave Bird

Entei - Fire Spin, Flame Charge, and Iron Head

Moltres - Fire Spin, Sky Attack, and Overheat

Kyogre - Waterfall, Surf, and Blizzard

Chandelure - Incinerate, Shadow Ball, and Flame Charge

Counters for Shadow Granbull in Pokemon GO

Nihilego - Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb, and Rock Slide

Metagross - Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, and Earthquake

Overqwil - Poison Jab, Shadow Ball, and Aqua Tail

Magnezone - Spark, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot

Nidoqueen - Poison Jab, Poison Fang, and Earth Power

Counters for Shadow Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Togekiss - Charm, Ancient Power, and Flamethrower

Primarina - Charm, Moonblast, and Hydro Pump

Ninetales (Alola) - Powder Snow, Weather Ball, and Psyshock

Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche Ice

Sylveon - Charm, Moonblast, and Psyshock

Dialga - Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor

In addition to the aforementioned counters, Pokemon GO fans can use other viable options that they think would work against Arlo's team.

