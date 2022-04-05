How to find Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers participating in the current event All-Hands Rocket Retreat have likely noticed they'll need to defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders for their research, including Arlo.

Like his comrades Cliff and Sierra, Arlo stays away from the frontlines compared to Team GO Rocket grunts. Pokemon GO trainers often battle grunts in their travels, but it's still possible to detect and fight Team GO Rocket's Leaders and even its boss, the wicked Giovanni.

However, finding these criminal group members requires a little more than just spinning a Pokestop or tapping on a balloon overhead. Trainers will need a particular item known as the Rocket Radar.

Pokemon GO: Constructing a Rocket Radar

Players can assemble Rocket Radars by defeating grunts (Image via Niantic)

To find Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to assemble a Rocket Radar item. These items are comprised of multiple items themselves, known as Mysterious Components.

Each time a trainer defeats a Team GO Rocket grunt, they'll receive a Mysterious Component as a reward. Since this is the case, trainers will want to take on grunts either via balloons or by defeating them at Pokestops. After collecting six Mysterious Components, players will be able to assemble one Rocket Radar.

Once Pokemon GO trainers have their Rocket Radar in hand, they can equip it to their character. Doing so will allow the trainer to find the hideout of a nearby Team GO Rocket Leader at a Pokestop.

However, trainers can also equip the Rocket Radar and select a Team GO Rocket balloon. Doing so with a Rocket Radar equipped will change the occupant of the balloon from a Team GO Rocket grunt to a Leader, which could potentially be Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra.

Pokemon GO trainers won't know for sure which Team GO Rocket Leader they'll encounter in many circumstances unless they've recently defeated certain Leaders. With that in mind, if trainers are yet to meet any leader, it may be a toss-up as to whether Arlo or his comrades will appear.

Regardless, multiple Rocket Radars can be assembled and used to find all three Rocket Leaders, so trainers won't need to sweat missing out. Eventually, Arlo will make his appearance sooner or later.

Currently, Arlo has a diverse team of Shadow Pokemon, including the likes of Exeggutor and its Alolan form, along with Salamence, Dragonite, Gardevoir, and Steelix. As always, Arlo will also bring along his trusted Scizor into most battles.

During the event, many Pokemon GO trainers have had a significant amount of success with either Fire or Ice-type Pokemon, which may be a great starting point for trainers who aim to take Arlo down.

