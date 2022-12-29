Can Legendary Pokemon be traded in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Legendary Pocket Monsters are the subject of absolute power for any Pokemon GO player. They are highly in demand and extremely sought-after by the fan community. Trainers have the freedom to catch any Legendary fighter if they can do so; developers at Niantic have made in-game five-star raids for players to encounter.

The continuous cycle of in-game content makes it possible for players to encounter several legendaries with time. While legendary Pokemon may be caught, the question is whether they can be transferred or traded. Pokemon trading allows trainers to swap Pocket Monsters and complete their Pokedex.

More information on trading legendary fighters is provided below.

Steps to trade Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Despite the immense power of Legendary Pokemon, they are still Pocket Monsters bound to the game's rules. Trainers can trade Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, but there are a few things to consider that make it more complicated than regular in-game trades.

Trading Legendary fighters appear on the avenue of special trades in Pokemon GO. Special trades require more than regular trades; they cost you and your trading partner more stardust. Having less stardust will be a concern.

Other Pokemon types that fall under the special trade category;

Pokemon that you don’t already have in your Pokedex.

Shiny variants of Pocket Monsters.

Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts.

Other Pokemon forms you don’t already have in your Pokedex.

Pokemon GO Special trades, as their name suggests, are exceptional and can only be completed once daily. Trainers can only trade one legendary or the above-mentioned ones at a time. Apart from that, there is still no option to trade a Mythical monster, and trainers below level 10 aren’t eligible for it.

Trading a Pokemon is more of a social thing as it happens in person; Pokemon GO trades are real-time and require trainers to be in close range for the trading to complete. Both trainers must first be close to each other to start a trade. There is no way to evade this step or remotely access the trade.

Trainers must then navigate to their trading screen. One has to go to their friend list and tap on the trainer they wish to trade with. Then, lastly, click the trade button to get to the trading screen.

The next step is to select the Pocket Monster you want to trade, in this case, your Legendary Pokemon. After the other trainer joins the trading session, you can select your Legendary fighter and observe the changes that occur in their stats. Trade mechanics can adjust Pokemon stats, which won't remain the same as before.

After selecting the legendary, you will be asked to confirm the trade. The required amount of stardust will also appear next to the confirmation button; the stardust depends upon the fighter you are trading. Legendaries require more stardust than other fighters in the game.

Trainers can also see the total amount of candy they will receive as a result of the trade. The amount of candy varies on the distance between where the two Pocket Monsters were caught. The farther their captured sites are, the more Candy trainers will receive.

These are the required steps and limitations on trading a Legendary in Pokemon GO. While it may appear difficult for beginners, it will become natural and easy once you start trading them.

