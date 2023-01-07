What is the best moveset for Chesnaught in Pokemon GO? 

With Pokemon GO's next Community Day event revolving around Chespin, players will soon find themselves with a new Chesnaught on their team. Though not as beloved as other starters like Charizard and Greninja, the Pocket Monster is quite popular among the playerbase.

Known for being the only Grass-type starter to possess a secondary Fighting-type, as well as having some impressive bulk, Chesnaught is among the most underappreciated starters in the franchise.

With the upcoming event, Chesnaught has the potential to rocket onto the competitive scene for the first time since its debut.

However, as many experienced players will know, one cannot simply add a creature to their battle party and expect to climb Pokemon GO's ranked ladder. With the right amount of game knowledge, trainers can figure out how to best build their Chesnaught for the ranked Battle League.

Chesnaught is a Fighting and Grass-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Chesnaught used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before getting into the current details about Chesnaught, it would be beneficial to briefly go over what the upcoming Community Day event will bring.

The event-exclusive move, Frenzy Plant, is known for being the best Grass-type attack in the game, with it being one of the reasons why Venusaur does so well competitively in Pokemon GO.

With this in mind, it would be best to wait until the event goes live in Pokemon GO before players evolve their Quilladin into Chesnaught. Doing this will allow players to have the special charged attack even if the Quilladin was not originally caught during the event. While Frenzy Plant will surely help Chesnaught, it is unclear if it will increase its presence in the metagame.

Starting with typing, as stated prior, Chesnaught is a Fighting and Grass-type Pokemon. This combination of elements contradicts its bulky stats, which puts it in a bit of an awkward spot. The creature is weak to Flying, Poison, Fire, Ice, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks, which can be a problem in higher tiers of play as they are more common there.

For an optimal moveset, players can choose between Vine Whip and Low Kick for a fast attack. Low Kick benefits those looking for more type coverage, while Vine Whip is best for maximizing damage output.

For a charged attack, players should wait until Frenzy Plant releases. However, if they have access to the resources for a second charged attack, they should choose Superpower.

In terms of stat spread in Pokemon GO, Chesnaught boasts an amazing balance with a preference for defense. Its Defense and Stamina stats share the same 204 base value, while its Attack lags slightly behind at 201. This makes it a surprisingly versatile pick, with it only being held back by its mediocre typing.

Chesnaught excels at the start of the battle, with it being a great early-game defensive lead that has the potential to take down an opponent. However, it is vulnerable to being countered if the opponent switches out.

With this in mind, Chesnaught pairs great with Rock and Ground-type Pokemon like Golem and Rhyperior, which can cover its weaknesses.

Poll : 0 votes