How to get Chesnaught in Pokemon GO

Chesnaught is the final evolutionary form of Chespin in Pokemon GO. The Generation VI Grass/Fighting-type is a capable battler, thanks to its durability, and it's a viable option in both Great and Ultra League PvP.

Since Chesnaught can play a significant role in battles, many Pokemon GO trainers tend to seek it out and add it to their collections. However, new players may have trouble figuring out how to snag a Chesnaught in the game. Since this particular Pokemon doesn't appear in the wild and hasn't appeared in raids or as a research reward, trainers are left with one option: evolving a Chespin into Quilladin and then Chesnaught. Fortunately, there's an excellent opportunity to do so in 2023.

Acquiring a Chesnaught During Pokemon GO's upcoming Chespin Community Day

Chespin is receiving a Community Day event in January 2023 (Image via Niantic)

Since the current Winter Holiday event in Pokemon GO is rife with mostly Ice-type creatures, opportunities for Chespin to spawn are considerably diminished. However, a recent announcement by Niantic has given trainers hope for the future. Beginning on January 7, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, Chespin will receive its own Community Day event. During this time, Chespin will spawn in large numbers, allowing trainers to catch it and rack up plenty of candy to evolve it.

In addition to Chespin being more prevalent in the wild, Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to evolve Quilladin into a Chesnaught that will know the powerful Charged Move Frenzy Plant. For extra Grass-type goodness, players can also find Quilladin appearing as a 4-star raid boss. This may help players bypass evolving Chespin directly. Finding a quality Quilladin in a raid should allow players to save some candy and evolve Chesnaught at a reduced price compared to evolving Chespin into Quilladin first.

In addition to the standard bonus Pokemon GO trainers will receive during the Community Day event (2x candy gains from catching, 1/4 egg hatching distance, etc.), a Community Day ticket is available for $1 that allows trainers to undertake a Special Research Story. The details of this story haven't been revealed by Niantic yet, but it's highly likely that the research will center around Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught, which may provide additional opportunities for players to find a specimen with high IV stats or a shiny coloration.

Chespin will likely continue to appear in some capacity after the upcoming Pokemon GO event concludes, but January 7 is one of the most opportune times for trainers hoping to snag a Chesnaught worthy of battling for them. The limited timeframe of the event may not be ideal for some players, but those fans shouldn't despair. As a starter Pokemon, Chespin will inevitably return during other events in 2023.

The 2023 event calendar is light on details for now, but Niantic is sure to make more announcements as the year comes to a close.

