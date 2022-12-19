5 things that Niantic should change in Pokemon GO in 2023

Pokemon GO was released in 2016 and has undergone plenty of changes since its initial release. As 2023 approaches, there are still plenty of implementations and improvements to be made.

While the mobile title remains quite popular, trainers have made it clear that there are certain aspects of the game to improve, add, or remove. While Niantic doesn't always hear out the most strident concerns of the player base due to their own marketing and content strategy, a player's suggestion manages to make its way into the game every so often.

While there are simply too many suggestions and adjustments to list down for Niantic, there are certainly some aspects of the game that should take priority over others.

Changes and fixes Niantic should implement in Pokemon GO in 2023

1) Reworking remote/in-person raiding

Pokemon GO's raids are somewhat stilted for remote players at the moment (Image via Niantic)

Raiding is certainly a challenging activity with its own rewards in Pokemon GO, but raids have a long way to go to be accessible for everyone.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Niantic leaned heavily on remote raid passes, allowing trainers to raid together no matter the distance between them. This year, however, they phased out much of the game's remote raiding, and certain activities like Elite Raids are in-person only.

The fact of the matter is that mandating in-person raids keeps players with busy schedules, remote living situations, or social apprehensions out of the activity. Some have recommended that remote raiding be permitted, but in-person raids can be incentivized in some way.

Considering this would encourage players to come together in person while still allowing remote trainers to enjoy the game. It seems like a reasonable proposition.

2) Adjust Pokecoin pricing and collection

Earning and using Pokecoins in Pokemon GO could use its fair share of attention (Image via Niantic)

Pokecoins are a vital currency for many things in Pokemon GO, from purchasing avatar customizations to buying bundles and items from the in-game shop. However, the current means of earning them is restricted to using real-world currency or defending a gym for your team. Additionally, this coin total is capped during gym defense.

Considering many in-game prices have increased as of late, Niantic should take another look at the Pokecoin system.

Since not all players can spend money on coins or don't have immediate access to a gym defended by their team, it may be time for a new way to earn in order to meet the increased pricing of in-game items.

3) Make teamplay more meaningful

Pokemon GO's three in-game teams don't feel particularly notable (Image via Niantic)

On the subject of teams, Niantic could go a long way in improving this particular Pokemon GO mechanic.

For the most part, picking a team is only indicated in a few ways, like which leader assists players with Pokemon appraisals, gym offense/defense, and a few more minor details. This hasn't been particularly conducive to the feeling that you're on a team competing with other opponents.

Perhaps Niantic could introduce new ways for in-game teams to clash with each other. Maybe an event where Pokemon GO players can earn points for their compositions in some way in order to secure rewards.

This may be difficult considering the number of trainers on each team is uneven (Mystic having the most trainers, Instinct the least), but it's something worth exploring to enhance team gameplay.

4) Make Community Day an actual event

Recent Community Days haven't felt like full-day events (Image via Niantic)

Community Days in Pokemon GO are excellent ways to capture plenty of Pokemon and complete research, but they could be much better.

One of the most common complaints is that the events have a concrete schedule that many trainers can't take part in due to real-world obligations. Additionally, Community Days only last for a few hours before Pokemon return to spawning as they normally would.

Why not make Pokemon GO's Community Day a full-day event? Start them somewhat early and let them last until midnight or sometime close to it. Even better, why not provide players with a pass they can activate so they can play when they have time?

Currently, plenty of players are missing out on Community Days just due to their scheduling.

5) Reduce the paywalls

Many Pokemon like Keldeo have had limited access behind paid events (Image via Niantic)

One of the biggest controversies of 2022 has been the way Niantic has chosen to provide access to certain Pokemon. For example, the creature Keldeo was released this December, but only if trainers purchased a ticket using real-world currency. This was not an isolated incident, and the ticket price was considered absurd by many players.

Put plainly, it's understandable that Niantic needs to make revenue, but there are better ways than exploiting FOMO (fear of missing out) to force players to spend money to access certain Pokemon.

According to many Pokemon GO trainers, both paid or free-to-play, "catching 'em all" isn't particularly fun when you're expected to pay money for the opportunity to capture certain critters.

Players willingly spend money if they believe their purchase is justified, but climbing prices and gating off fan-favorite Pokemon simply burns trainers and turns them off of the game entirely.

