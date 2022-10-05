Niantic increases store prices for Pokemon GO, Unite, and others

Apple and Google have recently announced that they are increasing the cost of apps in the store and microtransactions in games like Pokemon GO on their mobile stores in certain countries. This has understandably caused a stir in the game's online social community.

More specifically, players have expressed frustration with these upcoming changes on different Reddit threads revolving around these Pokemon mobile titles. While it may appear that this is being done to squeeze more money out of the playerbase for these titles, the reasoning may be more complicated.

But which of the countries with active player communities for Pokemon GO and other similar titles should expect this price increase? How drastic of a price increase will be coming to this mobile experience? Most importantly, why is this mandatory price increase being brought to the platform first?

Pokemon GO and other applications are facing an increase in microtransaction pricing

Official imagery for Pokemon UNITE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Apple released a statement regarding these price changes on September 19, 2022, announcing that they will be increasing the price and taxes for apps and in-app purchases later. Of course, given Pokemon GO and Pokemon UNITE are mobile titles on iOS devices, they will be affected by this change.

While this is already unwelcome news for Pokemon GO players, this has left Pokemon UNITE players unsure if all players in these regions will see this price change. This is due to Pokemon UNITE being available on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. Given that this change has not yet occurred, players are still unsure.

On the official subreddit for The Silph Road, a reputable Pokemon GO information site, u/Amiibofan101 posted a comment starting discussions regarding the inevitable change. This has brought many active players onto the board to learn about Niantic's intentions behind this change, with some shedding more light on the situation.

The announcement from Apple has resulted in a chain of events where Niantic is announcing they are increasing prices due to Apple's changes to give players a heads up. This ultimately led to the price increase for players who take part in the title on Android devices. But what does this mean for Pokemon UNITE?

While the exact change in price has not been revealed, it has been confirmed that Pokemon UNITE and Pokemon Cafe Mix will also experience this cost increase on mobile platforms. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied regarding the console versions of these free-to-play titles.

Unfortunately, this means that players who choose to take part in any of the Pokemon mobile titles will be experiencing a flat price increase of a small amount in response to Apple's increase in microtransactions, mobile game taxing, and prices. This condition will even be present for those who do not play on iOS devices.

Fans of Pokemon have acknowledged the circumstances of the price increase. However, many seem to think this price increase is being transferred to Android devices despite Google not requiring so from users. It comes across to be a shameless cash-grab on Niantic's part.

Apple has confirmed which locations will be impacted by these changes. These countries include:

Chile

Egypt

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Poland

South Korea

Sweden

Vietnam

All countries that use the Euro currency

While this recent development is undesirable for players who have dedicated themselves to these titles for extended periods, it is unclear whether or not these price increases will impact Pokemon UNITE and Cafe Mix's console versions. Players can anticipate these changes to go live on October 5, 2022.

