The best moveset for Zapdos in Pokemon GO 

Pokemon GO is currently celebrating its sixth anniversary with a huge event and the welcome return of several beloved creatures. Since its explosive debut back in 2016, the game has remained one of the most popular names on the mobile market.

The three legendary birds from the first generation of Pokemon are making their grand return in the mobile game. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will each get one week to shine in the game's five-star raids. From July 7-14, Zapdos is in the public eye and players can pick up the electric bird.

Picking a moveset for Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Though Zapdos has been in Pokemon GO for a long time, not many players have access to it. Now that they have another opportunity to acquire the Strong Legs Pokemon, they should know its most powerful moves.

The list of moves Zapdos has access to are as follows:

Quick Moves

Charge Beam: 8 Damage, 13.6 EPS, 8.7 DPS

Thunder Shock: 5 Damage, 13.3 EPS, 10 DPS

Charge Moves

Drill Peck: 65 Damage, -14.5 EPS, 33.9 DPS

Ancient Power: 70 Damage, -9.4 EPS, 20 DPS

Thunder: 100 Damage, -41.7 EPS, 50 DPS

Thunderbolt: 80 Damage, -20 EPS, 38.4 DPS

Zap Cannon: 140 Damage, -27 EPS, 45.4 DPS

Selecting Zapdos's quick move is easy, Thunder Shock is the only viable option. Charge Beam does a nominal amount of additional damage, but it takes far too long to fire. Thunder Shock deals more damage per second and racks up almost the same amount of energy per second.

Selecting a charge move is a bit more contentious. The most damaging option would be Thunder, but the long period between uses makes it less practical. The most powerful single attack, however, is Zap Cannon.

Zap Cannon requires 27 Energy to use and deals a whopping 140 damage. Since Thunder Shock builds 13.3 and Charge Beam builds 13.6, one would think that makes Charge Beam a better option. However, the speed with which Thunder Shock can be used ensures it's still faster.

Players can use Thunder Shock twice in a second, meaning it would take one and a half seconds to charge a Zap Cannon. Charge Beam only fires once per second, so it would take two seconds to charge one Zap Cannon.

Due to the overwhelming force of the Zap Cannon and the fast charging of the Thunder Shock, they're the perfect combination. The optimal high-damage combo for Zapdos is Zap Cannon and Thunder Shock.

Using Zapdos against a Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players should be ready for any situation. There is one situation in which Zapdos will need a radically different moveset, and that involves Grass-types.

Most Pokemon who resist electric damage also resist flying damage. The only exception is grass-types, which do not resist flying-type damage.

In the rare case of a strong grass-type Pokemon, switch Zapdos's charge move to Drill Peck. This should make short work of any unusual threats.

Pokemon GO fans should have a great time tearing through the competition with their new Zapdos. Just catch this beast from the raids and see what it can do.

