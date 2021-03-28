Ranking the three Legendary beasts in Pokemon

The Legendary beast trio of Pokemon are as different as they are similar to each other.

Sometimes known as the Legendary dogs, this trio of beastly Pokemon are all unique. The story behind them is incredible and really expanded the lore of the franchise.

As the Brass Tower burned, so did the beasts. Ho-Oh is said to have resurrected the three of them in the Johto region. Afterwards, they roamed Johto, all with different goals and motives.

Ranking the three Legendary dogs in Pokemon

#3 - Raikou

Raikou is said to represent the lightning strike that set fire to the Brass Tower. This Electric-type Legendary Pokemon is nothing to scoff at, but is a bit lackluster compared to some other Legendaries.

When it first appeared, it was given some so-so moves. It only had the typical Electric-type attacks. Nothing really made it stand out other than the fact that it was labeled a Legendary Pokemon. It has solid Special Attack though, and is only weak to Ground.

#2 - Entei

Entei is said to represent the flames that engulfed and devastated the Brass Tower. It has a great design, and Fire-type Pokemon are always considered some of the strongest. The anime and movie appearances gave it incredible lore.

It comes off as a bit of an Arcanine clone though. Arcanine is actually known as the "Legendary Pokemon." It makes sense to think that Arcanine was replaced by Entei in the beast trio, while Arcanine was relegated to normal Pokemon status.

#1 - Suicune

Image via The Pokemon Company

Suicune is said to represent the rain that put an end to the burning of the Brass Tower. Out of all three Legendary beast Pokemon, Suicune was the only one given a game cover, as the mascot of Pokemon Crystal.

In terms of stats, Suicune is often considered the weakest, but it is certainly the most majestic and most important to the lore. Suicune has been given plenty of spotlight in the anime. It is definitely the calmest and most heroic of the bunch.