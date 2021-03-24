The Johto region is known for its Legendary Pokemon and the tales passed down of each across generations.

In a way, Johto and its Legendary Pokemon are very similar to Kanto. The trend for trios has continued for quite some time in the series. It also introduced the main Legendaries, adding to the list of majestic birds.

The lore behind the Legendary Pokemon of Johto may just outshine any stories told in Pokemon since. The burning of the Brass Tower, the rare sightings of the guardian of the seas, they are all truly amazing.

Top 3 Legendary Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Suicune

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Water-type Legendary Beast is as beautiful as it is powerful. Much like Articuno, the blue-themed Legendary of its respective trio, Suicune is very defensive based. It is said to represent the rains that put out the flames as the Brass Tower burned.

Eusine has an obsession with Suicune, as it is the most often seen, yet most mysterious and illusive of the beast trio. It was even given its own game cover as the mascot of Pokemon Crystal. Suicune is a Legendary Pokemon full of glory.

#2 - Ho-Oh

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ho-Oh is the trio master of the Legendary beasts. It graces the cover of Pokemon Gold and its remake HeartGold. It was the first Legendary ever seen in the anime, long before it was ever officially revealed. Many fans have fond memories of Ash seeing this magical bird fly above him.

It has a mythical power to resurrect the dead. That is how the Legendary beasts were brought back after being said to have perished in the fire of the Brass Tower. This rainbow bird is unlike no other.

#1 - Lugia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lugia is the best Legendary Pokemon from Johto for a variety of reasons. The mascot of Silver and SoulSilver has been seen just as many, if not more, times in anime and movies than any other Legendary. It is connected to humanity more than most Legendaries, as well.

Lugia swooping under the top of the ocean or bursting out from below is a wonderful sight to see. It was given the role of trio master of the Legendary Birds of Kanto. Lugia is the only thing that can calm the birds during conflict. That kind of power cannot be duplicated.