Best Moveset for Electivire in Pokemon GO

With Electabuzz sitting high as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, many players may desire evolving it and using its evolution, Electivire. Whether it be for the Battle League or for an attacker in Raid Battles, Electivire is a great Pokemon of interest among players.

Introduced in the fourth generation of the Pokemon franchise, despite its pre-evolved forms being introduced in the first and second generations, Electivire is a Pokemon many verterans have a soft spot for. The most notable use of Electivire in the series comes from Pokemon Platinum, where Electivire was Volkner's ace Pokemon.

When it comes to using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its best moveset, as well as its stats, is the key to using it effectively. This is valuable information for any player looking to win battles with any team of their choosing.

Electivire in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Electivire is a pure Electric-type Pokemon. This provides it with great defenses, as it only has one weakness in Pokemon GO; Ground-type attacks. Pure Electric-types also have a resistance against Flying, Steel, and other Electric-type attacks.

In terms of Electivire's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the mon is more geared towards being a mid-game attacker with a great attack stat of 249 and a bulky stamina stat of 181. Considering Electivire's lack of weaknesses, its above average HP combined with its decent defense stat of 163, means it will not be easily moved by anything short of a powerful charged attack.

Electivire has a lot of great coverage options in moves like Low Kick, Fire Punch, and Ice Punch, which have potential in leagues like certain variants of Premier Cup. However, Electivire is typically seen as having one definitive "best" moveset. A combination of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge maximize Electivire's damage per second output in Pokemon GO. This is great offensively but leaves Electivire open to the common Steel and Ground-types that can pollute most tiers of the Battle League.

Electivire is seen better as a PvE attacker in Pokemon GO, but this does not mean Electivire lacks at least a couple good niche uses. Primarily, though, Electivire is more suited for Team GO Rocket battles as well as Gym attacks and Raid Battles. In competitive play, Electivire can have some trouble in various leagues due to the large number of Steel-type Pokemon and various powerful Ground-types like Swampert and Excadrill.

