Pokemon GO Snorlax PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been hatching their Adventure Sync reward eggs may have obtained enough Munchlax candies to evolve the creature into Snorlax. This Normal-type species is one of the bulkiest in the mobile title, sporting a top 10 Stamina IV stat that gives it an immense health pool. But how good does this make Snorlax in battles?

While Snorlax isn't much of a damage dealer in both PvE and PvP fights, it's a living defensive wall capable of grinding down enemy attackers to a halt. Moreover, its status as a Normal-type means that this creature has only one elemental weakness to exploit.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO fans intend to use Snorlax in battle, it's a good idea to know its best movesets and the critters that can counter it effectively.

What are Snorlax's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvE?

Snorlax is a stellar gym defender in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via Niantic)

In PvE arenas like raids, gym attacks/defense, and Team GO Rocket battles, Snorlax is a versatile attacker that can stonewall its opposition. Out of all PvE arenas, this Pokemon is a fantastic creature to put in a gym on defense thanks to its sky-high health pool.

Be that as it may, Snorlax also has access to many different attacks that can help it in the PvE arena. Pokemon GO trainers can also use its Normal-type move to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase its damage output. Depending on whether it's attacking or defending, different movesets serve Snorlax the best in PvE.

Snorlax can fight well when it isn't taking a snooze (Image via Niantic).

Recommended PvE movesets for Snorlax

Lick + Hyper Beam (Offense)

Zen Headbutt + Heavy Slam (Defense)

What are Snorlax's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvP?

Snorlax's PvP utility is pretty solid in PvP Battle Leagues (Image via Niantic)

Thanks to the large collection of moves that it can learn in Pokemon GO, Snorlax is a very solid pick in most PvP formats, even in the hard-hitting Master League. In the context of the GO Battle League, It's best to give this creature a varied moveset that includes at least one Normal-type attack to take advantage of STAB.

Most players use Body Slam to trigger STAB damage, then branch out into other great moves that can account for the various enemy types possible in PvP. Lick is a fantastic move to charge up Charged Attacks, while the likes of either Superpower or Earthquake can deal heavy damage and counter various opponents.

Snorlax may not deal immense damage but it can sustain plenty of it in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Recommended movesets for Snorlax in PvP

Lick + Body Slam + Earthquake

Lick + Body Slam + Superpower

What are the best counters to beat Snorlax in Pokemon GO?

Fighting-types like Lucario are natural counters to Snorlax in any arena (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Normal-type species, Snorlax has only one weakness, and that's Fighting-type attacks. These moves will deal 160% damage to the bulky Generation I creature, so players aiming to battle it will want to stock up with the highest-damage Fighting-types they have.

Put plainly, ordinary Fighting-types can still do decent damage to Snorlax in Pokemon GO. However, using high CP and high IV 'mons will ensure that it doesn't stall the battle and is defeated quickly. With that in mind, trainers can give the following species a try to give Snorlax a difficult time in any battle format:

Terrakion

Keldeo

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Galarian Zapdos

Pheromosa

Cobalion

Buzzwole

Virizion

Hawlucha

Breloom

Hariyama

Pirouette Meloetta

Blaziken

Passimian

Heracross

Sirfetch'd

Bewear

Toxicroak

Emboar

Sneasler

Poliwrath

Machamp's sky-high attack power makes it an incredible Snorlax counter (Image via Niantic)

In addition to the counters listed above, as long as trainers are using Fighting-type Pokemon with high CP and IVs, they should be in great shape to defeat the slumbering giant. Fighting-type moves should also be utilized, not only for STAB purposes but also for their ability to exploit Snorlax's lone elemental weakness.