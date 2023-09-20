Pokemon GO Entei PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, team, and more

Entei will be available in 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO from Saturday, September 23, at 10 am local time through Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time. Entei is a Fire-type legendary cat-like creature. It first made an appearance in the region of Johto and is one of three critters in the legendary beast trio in the main Pokemon franchise.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Entei.

We will also give you an idea about the best moveset and team for this legendary beast in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Entei in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Entei

The best offensive PvE moveset for Entei in Pokemon GO would be Fire Fang as the Fast move, along with Flamethrower and Overheat as the Charged moves.

Fire Spin has a higher energy-generating ability, but the higher damage output of Fire Fang makes it an obvious choice over the former.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Entei

Legendary Pocket Monsters cannot be kept in Pokemon Gyms. Thus, it would be inconsequential to talk about Entei’s defensive PvE moveset.

Is Entei good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Since all of Entei’s attacks are Fire-type moves and give a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to Entei, it will perform great as a Gym or Raid attacker.

It has a substantial bulk, which makes it a great choice to go with if you want a reliable Fire-type attacker.

You might feel that Moltres might do a similar job as Entei, if not better (due to its additional Flying typing) since both are legendary Fire-type beasts. They are almost at par when it comes to PvE battles. It comes down to personal preference when choosing between Entei and Moltres.

Best PvP moveset for Entei in Pokemon GO

Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Flame Charge and Iron Head as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Entei.

Both Fire Spin and Fire Fang are similar in nature. When it comes to PvP battles, damage output goes hand in hand with energy generation. So, depending on your need, you can either go with either of the two.

Is Entei good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Entei is an average Pocket Monster to have on your roster for the GO Battle League. Even though it has a decent bulk stat backed up with a strong attack stat, it runs into a wall in the Great League as there are plenty of Water-type counters like Swampert, Azumarill, and Lantern.

In the Ultra League, Entei has a similar fate. Even though it can eliminate a lot of the powerful Fairies, Entei fails to overcome its Psychic weakness.

Overall, Entei isn’t the best Fire-type attacker despite its legendary status.

All moves that Entei can learn in Pokemon GO

Entei is a mono Fire-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Entei is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,926 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 235

: 235 Defense : 171

: 171 Stamina: 251

Entei can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Fire Spin : This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.73 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 9.09 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.73 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 9.09 Energy Per Second (EPS). Fire Fang: This is a Fire-type move. It does 13.33 DPS while generating 8.89 EPS.

Charged moves:

Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Fire Blast : This is a one-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 140. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.67.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 140. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.67. Overheat : This is a one-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 160. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 160. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64. Iron Head : This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89.

: This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89. Flame Charge : This is a three-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 18.42 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.08.

: This is a three-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 18.42 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.08. Scorching Sands: This is a two-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 95. It does 29.69 DPS and 1.90 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 56.41.

Best team for Entei in Pokemon GO PvP

Entei, Togekiss, and Swampert.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Carbink, Lickitung, Medficham, Gligar, and Registeel. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Entei if you run it with Togekiss and Swampert, especially in the Great League of the Pokemon GO Battle League.