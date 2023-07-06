What is the best moveset for Lapras in Pokemon GO? 

Lapras is coming back to Pokemon GO's three-star raids as part of the game's 7th Anniversary Party. The event will last from 10 am local time on July 6, 2023, till 8 pm local time on July 12, 2023. Over the course of these seven days, players will get access to many event bonuses. They will also get a chance to catch new and rare forms of old Pocket Monsters.

One of the highlights of this Pokemon GO event is the three-star raid lineup which consists of creatures from the Kanto region. There are five solid creatures on offer during the event through these mid-tier raids, with Lapras being one of them.

Being a three-star raid boss, Lapras will have a CP of 14,847. It is advisable to get two to three players to raid with you for a sure-shot victory. Once you catch it, you would want to give it the best moves possible to make it a viable option for attacking Gyms, Raids, and even PvP battles. This guide will help you choose the moves best suited for Lapras in Pokemon GO.

These are the complete list of moves for Lapras in Pokemon GO

The best Fast Attack for Lapras is one that does the most damage and generates the energy the quickest. As for the Charged Attack, you should consider moves that consume the least amount of energy while doing the most damage.

Here is the complete list of potential Fast and Charged Attacks Lapras gets access to in Niantic's mobile game:

Fast Attack

Frost Breath - 13.3 DPS - 8.9 EPS

- 13.3 DPS - 8.9 EPS Water Gun - 12 DPS - 10 EPS

- 12 DPS - 10 EPS Ice Shard - 12 DPS - 10 EPS

Charged Attack

Blizzard - 50.3 DPS - -32.3 EPS

- 50.3 DPS - -32.3 EPS Hydro Pump - 47.3 DPS - -30.3 EPS

- 47.3 DPS - -30.3 EPS Skull Bash - 41.9 DPS - -32.3 EPS

- 41.9 DPS - -32.3 EPS Surf - 45.9 DPS - -29.4 EPS

45.9 DPS - -29.4 EPS Dragon Pulse - 25 DPS - -13.9 EPS

- 25 DPS - -13.9 EPS Ice Beam - 32.7 DPS - -15.2 EPS

Of these, the best Fast Attack is Ice Shard, as it does relatively more damage while generating nearly as much energy as the other options.

As for Charged Attacks, your first priority should be teaching Lapras Surf because it strikes an optimal balance between energy consumed and damage dealt. When it comes to a second Charged Attack, you can go for Skull Bash, which will boost your defenses, or you can choose Ice Beam, which is extremely spammy. Please note that you will need to use an Elite TM to teach your Lapras Ice Beam.

Lapras' stats and elemental typing in Pokemon GO

Lapras has the following stats in Pokemon GO:

Attack: 165

165 Defense: 174

174 Stamina: 277

Being a Water and Ice-type creature, Lapras is weak to Fighting, Rock, Grass, and Electric-type attacks. At the same time, it resists Water and Ice-type attacks.

This is not the best typing. However, thanks to Lapras' outstanding bulk, it is a viable pick in low-tier PvP battles, where it can tank a lot of hits and deal out respectable damage.

