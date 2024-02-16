How to get Yanma and Yanmega in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Yanma and Yanmega, dual Bug- and Flying-type Pokemon available to catch in Pokemon GO, were first introduced in Gold and Silver. These Pocket Monsters are strong against Psychic, Dark, Grass, and Fighting-type creatures. In Niantic’s mobile title, they are weak to Rock, Electric, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type moves. However, they resist Ground, Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type attacks.

Since Yanma and Yanmega are suitable for various battle scenarios, they are sought-after species. Fortunately for trainers, the creatures' shiny forms can also be obtained in Niantic's mobile title.

How to get Yanma in Pokemon GO

Yanma in the event (Image via TPC)

In the past, there were various ways to get Yanma in Pokemon GO, such as by completing Field Research tasks or hatching Eggs.

At present, the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, running on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, will feature it as a wild encounter in Toxic Digs habitat. Moreover, the event organizers have announced that Raid Battles will host new Pokemon in Gyms from the Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs habitat. So, the possibility of finding Yanma as a raid boss is higher.

So, here are the ways to get the creature:

Raid Battle

During the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, Yanma will spawn in the wild. You can use Lure Modules and Incense to attract it to your location. To operate the former, you have to attach it to a PokeStop. For the latter, you can use it on your in-game avatar.

Activating both items at the same time is a great move, so make sure you do that. It’s worth noting that Lure Modules and Incense don’t guarantee a particular lure.

Yanma in raids (Image via TPC)

Yanma is incredibly weak to Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO. Therefore, you should use counters with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to boost damage output.

The critter can be defeated using the following counters:

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranturm with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Landourus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

How to get Yanmega in Pokemon GO

Yanmega as seen in the game (Image via TPC)

Since Yanmega is only obtained through evolution, you must catch Yanma. Once you do that, feed it 100 Pokemon Candy and use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve it into Yanmega.

How to get Shiny Yanma and Shiny Yanmega in Pokemon GO

Shiny forms (Image via TPC)

You must get lucky to encounter Shiny Yanma during this event. You can find it in the wild or after winning its raid.

Whatever the case, once you get your hands on it, feed it 100 Candy and give it a Sinnoh Stone, a special holding item, to evolve it into a Shiny Yanmega.

