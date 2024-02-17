Pokemon GO Infernape raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Infernape will return to 3-star raids during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event, and you can defeat it by learning its weaknesses and counters. As a 3-star raid boss, the critter will boast moderate Hit Points (HP) and Combat Power (CP). This means players also have a chance to win this battle solo. In the same event, you will also have the opportunity to face Empoleon and Torterra.

The GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event will run from February 24, 2023, to February 25, 2023. With the right counters and raid knowledge, you will be able to take Infernape down easily.

Pokemon GO: Infernape weaknesses

Learning Weaknesses is crucial as they help determine the best counters (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Infernape is a dual Fighting and Fire-type Pokemon. Due to its typing, it is weak to the following attacks:

Flying (160%)

(160%) Ground (160%)

(160%) Psychic (160%)

(160%) Water (160%)

You can use the above moves to get the best results from your counters. They inflict heavy damage; thus, you should choose them and avoid these attacks:

Bug

Dark

Fire

Ice

Steel

Best counters for Infernape in Pokemon GO

Counters to defeat Infernape (Image via TPC)

Infernape’s best raid counters include Pokemon and moves that share the following types:

Flying

Ground

Psychic

Water

When you use similar type Pocket Monsters and moves, you will activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. This bonus effect dramatically boosts your damage output.

With that being said, here are the Mega counters:

Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Mega Alakazam : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Gardevoir : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Mega Gallade: Confusion and Psychic

Some pivotal Shadow counters for this raid:

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo : Confusion and Psystrike

: Confusion and Psystrike Shadow Moltres : Wing Attack and Sky Attack

: Wing Attack and Sky Attack Shadow Ho-Oh: Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Extrasensory and Brave Bird Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Regular counters for your parties:

Unbound Hoopa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Staraptor : Gust and Fly

: Gust and Fly Gardevoir : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Braviary : Air Slash and Fly

: Air Slash and Fly Kingler : Bubble and Crabhammer

: Bubble and Crabhammer Greninja: Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Pokemon GO: Infernape stats as a 3-star raid boss

Infernape stats (Image via TPC)

HP : 3600

: 3600 CP : 20,007

: 20,007 Attack : 222

: 222 Defense : 151

: 151 Stamina : 183

: 183 Fast Moves : Fire Spin and Rock Smash

: Fire Spin and Rock Smash Charged Moves: Close Combat, Flamethrower, Solar Beam, and Blast Burn

Infernape catch CP

Infernape's CP caught from raids will range from:

1459 to 1533 , captured with no weather boost

to , captured with no weather boost 1824 to 1916, bagged with Sunny and Cloudy weather boost

Can you get Shiny Infernape in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Infernape is available in the game, but you cannot get it from the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event's 3-star raids.

