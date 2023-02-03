5 things to expect from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had a good release in 2022, but a lot can change for the two games in 2023. Generation IX isn't over yet. Official news and leaks point to these two titles getting more support and merchandise this year.

A few of these things have confirmed dates, while others are only known to happen sometime this year. Either way, there are plenty of exciting new changes that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can expect to see in the upcoming months.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

New DLC among things that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could get in 2023

1) A patch to fix the game's bugs

This game will still get updates (Image via Game Freak)

On Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's official press release website, there is a passage that states:

"Update Ver. 1.2.0, which will include bug fixes and add functionality, is planned to be released in late February. Please look forward to more details soon."

It's presumably referring to late February 2023 rather than any other year. Gamers have been asking for improvements to the game's performance for months now, so this type of news is excellent for them. However, they will have to wait until more official details are revealed, especially regarding the added "functionality."

2) New DLC

Khu’s Riddle School in Titan @Riddler_Khu . Looking forward to your reactions when it gets revealed. DLC is so cool. Looking forward to your reactions when it gets revealed. DLC is so cool😍. Looking forward to your reactions when it gets revealed.

Popular leaker Khu has stated that the upcoming DLC "is so cool." The insider often speaks in riddles, so them also saying "Puppy's reaction is not cool" in addition to the above tweet could mean anything. Nonetheless, many gamers have been wondering about a new DLC since Sword and Shield have gotten major updates in the last generation.

Current leaks and rumors point to there being at least one DLC update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in 2023.

3) Paradox forms for Virizion and Suicune

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans who followed the leaks before the two games' release date should remember that two Paradox forms were leaked. Virizion and Suicune were stated to have those forms, but nothing too in-depth has been revealed thus far.

Interestingly, the RK9 Labs Team Creator Tool may have accidentally leaked their signature moves. These attacks are called:

Psyblade

Hydro Stream

It's currently unknown which one the new Virizion will get and which one the new Suicune will get. One of them will presumably have a Psychic-type, while the other will be a Water-type.

4) Pokemon HOME

This popular app will be even more useful in 2023 (Image via Game Freak)

HOME has been confirmed to support Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sometime in Spring 2023. No exact release date has been unveiled thus far, but it's safe to say that players will be able to transfer some of their old favorites into the new games soon.

Current datamines show that several returning Pocket Monsters are eligible to be transferred, even though they aren't in the base games of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Examples include:

Stuff from Hisui like Ursaluna, Sneasler, and Overqwil

Old Legendaries like Zacian and Zamazenta

Old Mythicals like Hoopa, Volcanion, and Meloetta

Some previously unobtainable starters like Grookey, Fennekin, and Cyndaquil

Fans of the competitive scene will welcome the new additions, which will greatly alter the current metagame.

5) A new TCG set that may shape up the meta

Official artwork for one of the new cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

TCG fans should be delighted to know that March 31, 2023, is the English release date for the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet card set. There will be over 190 cards, with the following being promised:

Over ten new ex cards

Debuting Tera cards "with a cool crystalline appearance"

Over 30 Trainer cards

Fans of the TCG can pre-order the set. The Japanese pack is already out, but there will be differences in the number of cards between the two regions.

Poll : Do you think Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are better games than Sword and Shield? Yes No 0 votes