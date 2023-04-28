"Are you okay Professor Willow?": Pokemon GO community wonders about Let's GO! questline

Pokemon GO's reputation as a game with never-ending content has helped it maintain its dedicated player base. However, there are rare instances where some of the game's long-anticipated content can get held up in the development phase. Currently, players are eagerly waiting for the Let's GO! questline to conclude, and some are wondering why it is taking Niantic longer than expected to release it.

Although the Let's GO! questline has already added exciting features such as increased Ditto encounters and the opportunity to catch Shiny Meltans, observant players have noted that the questline has not yet concluded. Currently, only four out of the six stages of the questline can be completed.

Players on the game's subreddit have begun speculating about this long gap between quests. Here's what we know about the Let's GO! questline in Pokemon GO.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's Let's GO! Special Research: Professor Willow gone missing

Redditor u/Darklydreamingringo amde a post on Pokemon GO's subreddit to bring attention to the fact that players are yet to receive the final set of tasks for the Let's GO! questline that was released with the event of the same name last month. As such, a lot of players have begun to speculate about the reason for the lengthy delay.

While most of the community seems to agree that the beloved professor is out enjoying a much-deserved lunch break, others are pessimistic regarding the rewards that will be received from the research. Thanks to prior experiences with rewards from special research, many feel that the Let's GO! quest is not worth the stress.

Looking at the patterns Niantic has established with the rest of their special research in Pokemon GO's lifetime, it would be safe to infer that stage five of the research will consist of some basic tasks followed by rewards of a small amount of stardust and an encounter or two. The sixth stage for almost every special research is purely XP collection to reward trainers for a job well done.

Since special research for Pokemon GO has admittedly been pretty predictable recently, there is a good chance that the long-awaited conclusion to the Let's GO! research will be somewhat disappointing. However, it is unfair to assume the worst, especially when Niantic has shown promise recently, following the release of the free Shaymin research.

Our estimate as to what players can expect from the anticipated fifth stage of the Let's GO! special research would be rewards tied to the Mythical Pokemon, Meltan. Since the event brought the debut of Shiny Meltan and the release of Pokemon Home, players no longer have to spend $60 to obtain a Mystery Box, and they may be rewarded with Meltan candies for catching a certain number of the Mythical Pokemon.

However, this is just an estimate since nothing has been confirmed by Niantic with regards to this Pokemon GO questline. As such, players should visit the game's official website to stay updated.

