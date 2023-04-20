Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Shaymin Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With Sustainability Week 2023 going live in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world can now participate in the event and everything that is on offer. The occasion marks the debut of Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena. Players will also get the opportunity to catch Shiny Drilbur. Furthermore, Sustainability Week 2023 brings a free Special Research questline that rewards players with a Shaymin encounter.
The Sustainability Week 2023 event began on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The accompanying event bonuses focus on the player's Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO. An Ultra Buddy or higher will bring more souvenirs and a Great Buddy or higher will bring more leaf-wrapped gifts.
Complete the Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Special Research questline to encounter Shaymin
The Grass and Gratitude Special Research questline marks Shaymin's global debut in Niantic's popular AR title. The tasks and rewards for the Sustainability Week 2023 Special Research questline in Pokemon GO are as follows:
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 1 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of your Pokemon - 3x Nanab Berry
- Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms - 15x Poke Ball
- Walk 2 km - Cherubi encounter
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 1x Mysterious Component
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 2 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon - 3x Razz Berry
- Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Jumpluff encounter
- Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon - 6x Super Potion
- Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Rocket Radar
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 3 of 7
- Power up Pokemon 22 times - 1x Star Piece
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 4 of 7
- Catch 4 Grass-type Pokemon - Leafeon encounter
- Catch 9 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
- Catch 2 Flying-type Pokemon - 6x Hyper Potion
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, 2x Golden Razz Berry
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 5 of 7
- Complete 4 Field Research tasks - 3x Pinap Berry
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy -15x Ultra Ball
- Hatch 2 Eggs - 6x Max Potion
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 6 of 7
- Catch 22 different species of Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Shaymin Land Forme encounter
Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 7 of 7
- Claim Rewards! - 22x Shaymin Land Forme Sticker
- Claim Rewards! - 2022 XP
- Claim Rewards! - 2022x Stardust
- Rewards: 25x Shaymin Candy, 1x Incense, 22x Ultra Ball
Pokemon GO trainers who initially caught Shaymin in GO Fest 2022 will also be able to complete the aforementioned Special Research. This will provide them with another opportunity to catch the Mythical Pokemon during the Sustainability Week 2023 event.