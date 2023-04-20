Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Shaymin Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With Sustainability Week 2023 going live in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world can now participate in the event and everything that is on offer. The occasion marks the debut of Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena. Players will also get the opportunity to catch Shiny Drilbur. Furthermore, Sustainability Week 2023 brings a free Special Research questline that rewards players with a Shaymin encounter.

The Sustainability Week 2023 event began on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The accompanying event bonuses focus on the player's Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO. An Ultra Buddy or higher will bring more souvenirs and a Great Buddy or higher will bring more leaf-wrapped gifts.

Complete the Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023 Special Research questline to encounter Shaymin

The Grass and Gratitude Special Research questline marks Shaymin's global debut in Niantic's popular AR title. The tasks and rewards for the Sustainability Week 2023 Special Research questline in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 1 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of your Pokemon - 3x Nanab Berry

Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms - 15x Poke Ball

Walk 2 km - Cherubi encounter

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 1x Mysterious Component

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 2 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon - 3x Razz Berry

Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Jumpluff encounter

Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon - 6x Super Potion

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Rocket Radar

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 3 of 7

Power up Pokemon 22 times - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 4 of 7

Catch 4 Grass-type Pokemon - Leafeon encounter

Catch 9 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Catch 2 Flying-type Pokemon - 6x Hyper Potion

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, 2x Golden Razz Berry

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 5 of 7

Complete 4 Field Research tasks - 3x Pinap Berry

Earn 9 hearts with your buddy -15x Ultra Ball

Hatch 2 Eggs - 6x Max Potion

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 6 of 7

Catch 22 different species of Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Shaymin Land Forme encounter

Sustainability Week 2023: Grass and Gratitude - Step 7 of 7

Claim Rewards! - 22x Shaymin Land Forme Sticker

Claim Rewards! - 2022 XP

Claim Rewards! - 2022x Stardust

Rewards: 25x Shaymin Candy, 1x Incense, 22x Ultra Ball

Pokemon GO trainers who initially caught Shaymin in GO Fest 2022 will also be able to complete the aforementioned Special Research. This will provide them with another opportunity to catch the Mythical Pokemon during the Sustainability Week 2023 event.

