Everything coming with Pokemon GO Fest 2022

With the 2022 iteration of Pokemon GO's yearly GO Fest event, many players are on the fence about whether or not they should purchase their tickets. Many players may be waiting for more details to drop about the event before they purchase their tickets. Luckily, more information has become available since the announcement.

GO Fest is a yearly celebration of Niantic's mobile game where players get to catch some rare Pokemon. This event typically adds a new Legendary or Mythical Pokemon to encounter in event-exclusive Raid Battles as well. There is also confirmation on what Mythical Pokemon will be added for 2022's GO Fest as well.

So, what about this event makes it worth participating in? What are some of the things Niantic will be adding to this iteration of Pokemon GO Fest? A lot of the details regarding this event have been announced just in time for the event, so players will have plenty of time to decide whether or not participating is worth it.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 new additions

Shaymin Land Form

Shaymin's Land Form as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first major addition coming to GO Fest 2022 is the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin. Shaymin is a Mythical Pokemon that was added to the fourth generation of the franchise, which left some players confused as to why it was not added to the game sooner. Shaymin also has two forms, Shaymin Sky and Shaymin Land.

The form for this event is Shaymin's Land form. While Shaymin's Sky form has been available for a while now, the original form of the Pokemon will finally be arriving in Pokemon GO's GO Fest event. Players can earn encounters with this Mythical Pokemon from the Special Research for the event.

New Cosmetics

A screenshot of the Shaymin hat players can find in the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 event (Image via Niantic)

Like the majority of Pokemon GO's other events, GO Fest 2022 will come with event-exclusive cosmetics. An exclusive accessory, shirt, and hat based on the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin, have been confirmed to be coming to the apparel catalog for this rendition of the yearly event.

This event will be worth the investment for players interested in collecting all of the cosmetics for trainers. However, for players who are indifferent to collecting individual pieces of clothing for their trainer avatar, there are still other aspects of this event for them to enjoy that make it worth the money.

New Costumed Pikachu appears in the wild

A Pikachu with a Gracidea Flower (Image via Niantic)

A new variant of Pikachu will also be added for this rendition of the yearly GO Fest event. With the addition of Shaymin being a big draw to this year's event, a lot of the cosmetics, as well as this new costume for Pikachu, revolve around the Gracidea Flower. This is a very important item for Shaymin in the main series.

In the main series of games, players with a Shaymin in their collection can use the Gracidea Flower to change their Shaymin from Sky Form to Land Form and vice versa. With the spotlight on Mythical Pokemon, celebrating with a new seasonal costume for Pikachu is appropriate.

Other things like a special research story and different collection challenges are coming up in this year's GO Fest. These features are everything new coming to this event. With this in mind, players can take a call on whether they'd like to participate in 2022's Pokemon GO Fest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far