How to catch Shaymin in Pokemon GO

A Mythical Grass-type Pokemon from the Alola region, Shaymin is coming to Pokemon GO as part of June's upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2022 alongside many benefits and rewards.

Although it's a Grass-type Pokemon, Shaymin also retains a "Sky Forme," which converts it into a Grass/Flying-type Pokemon. Shaymin's Sky Forme won't be introduced alongside its "Ground Forme" in the upcoming GO Fest, but Niantic may bring it along at a later date.

For the time being, trainers will likely want to know how to acquire this Mythic Pokemon for themselves, so they're ready for when GO Fest 2022 begins on June 4.

Pokemon GO: How to catch Shaymin during GO Fest 2022

Shaymin appears alongside Pikachu, Tropius, Axew and more in GO Fest 2022's promotional image (Image via Niantic)

In order to capture Shaymin during GO Fest 2022, Pokemon GO trainers will need to purchase a ticket, which costs $15.99, according to Niantic. Players who haven't purchased the ticket will still be able to enjoy GO Fest, but Shaymin is rewarded to players who purchase the event ticket when they complete Special Research that is provided to them by the ticket.

It's unfortunate for Niantic to place this Mythic Pokemon behind a paywall, but hopefully, in the future, it will make additional appearances that don't require microtransactions. Regardless, this is the earliest way for players to obtain Shaymin in-game if they so choose and believe the ticket price is worth it.

Obtaining Shaymin in Pokemon GO:

After purchasing their GO Fest ticket, trainers will want to begin the Special Research Story. This should be done by pressing the research icon in the bottom right of the screen, which will be replaced by a portrait of Professor Willow. The professor should fill the trainer in on what they'll need to do in order to complete their research. The details have not yet been released, but Special Research Stories often require multiple "stages" of three research tasks each to be completed. Hopefully, this particular set of research tasks won't be overly long, as the Mythic Pokemon rewards tend to appear towards the end of the research story. However, it's also possible that Shaymin will be encountered earlier in the story, and further stages will provide candies or other helpful items for trainers. Until Niantic divulges details, it's unclear as to what will occur. Pokemon GO trainers that are worried about their research story degrading shouldn't worry, as the research story will remain for both days of the event and afterwards if necessary. Ticket buyers will also receive a free ticket to GO Fest's finale free of charge, and will gain access to items and bonuses that will help them along their way to capturing Shaymin, including nine free raid passes.

The GO Fest celebrations are scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, and Sunday, June 5, 2022.

