Trainers unable to trade Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Many trainers are wondering if they can trade off Deoxys in Pokemon GO.

This mythical from Generation III is a Tier 5 Raid boss at the moment. It’s currently in its normal form, but it has three other forms (Attack, Defense and Speed). Certainly, trainers might be willing to offer something of value in return.

Is it possible to trade this mythical Pokemon?

The short answer is no, Deoxys cannot be traded. This is because Deoxys is a mythical Pokemon. Legendaries can be traded, but mythical offer special treatment.

The difference between legendary and mythical has been a subject of debate and can sometimes confuse fans. There is a straightforward way to tell if a Pokemon is legendary or mythical.

It all has to do with how it is obtained. Legendaries are caught playing the game and are usually involved in some part of the plot. Mythicals, on the other hand, cannot be found through regular gameplay and instead need a special event to be encountered.

For example, Rayquaza is legendary because by playing through the Hoeen region, every trainer will find Rayquaza at the Spear Pillar at the end of the game. Trainers won’t find Deoxys, though, and would instead need a special event.

Deoxys has an Attack, Defense and Speed form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are 22 mythical in the entire franchise as of now. They are as follows:

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Deoxys

Manaphy

Phione

Shaymin

Darkrai

Arceus

Victini

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Diance

Hoopa

Volcanion

Magearna

Marshadow

Meltan

Melmetal

Zeraora

Zarude

While legendaries can be traded, they are considered special trades. This means it will require more Stardust to complete. Trainers can only make one special trade per day as well.

As it can’t be traded, though, trainers might be happy to catch a Deoxys and keep for themselves. Even in normal mode, it has a colossal 345 Attack stat and access to powerful moves like Thunderbolt and its signature move, Psycho Blast.

Edited by Srijan Sen