Pokemon GO April 17-23 (2023): Sustainability Week, Trapinch Spotlight Hour, and more

As a new week begins in the world of Pokemon GO, trainers are eagerly anticipating a range of upcoming events. The Mystic Hero event is set to conclude on Monday, and Sustainability Week will begin a few days later. Additionally, an unannounced Limited Research event is reportedly scheduled to take place this Sunday.

Niantic has found itself in hot waters recently. While discontent has been brewing with numerous events in the past few months suffering from technical issues and bugs, the latest Remote Raid Pass changes have tipped the community over. #HearUsNiantic began trending, as players shared their complaints over social media channels.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO events for the upcoming week

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.



pokemongolive.com/post/a-mystic-… Are you ready to be a hero?Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution. Are you ready to be a hero?Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.pokemongolive.com/post/a-mystic-… https://t.co/zd4bT5u8Vt

1) A Mystic Hero

A Mystic Hero began on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to end on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During the same, players can come across Lapras adorning a Blanche-themed accessory by completing a research questline provided to them by Blanche, the Team Mystic leader.

2) Sustainability Week

The Sustainability Week 2023 will start on Pokemon GO on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The event will see the first appearance of Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokemon.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See everything you need to know about We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event!See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO ’s upcoming Sustainability Week! We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event! See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO’s upcoming Sustainability Week! ⬇️ https://t.co/GMYomZVXwc

Trainers will be able to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee by using 25 candy and then into Tsareena by further using 100 candy. The Sustainability Week 2023 will also see the appearance of the shiny variant of Drilbur. There are also plenty of wild encounters, 2km egg hatches, event bonuses, and more for players to come across.

3) Limited Research

A Limited Research event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Niantic is yet to provide details for this event.

4) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The upcoming iteration will showcase Trapinch, the Ant Pit Pokemon, with an event bonus of 2x Evolution XP. Players will also be able to encounter the shiny variant of Trapinch.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, April 18, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Trapinch appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, April 18, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Trapinch appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/anNElMfV3C

This week's Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The event will see Tapu Bulu appear more frequently in 5-star Raids.

5) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule that Pokemon GO players will get to participate in over the next week is as follows:

April 13 to April 20

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Evolution Cup: Great League Edition

April 20 to April 27

Great League

Weather Cup: Ultra League Edition

6) 5-star Raid and Mega Raid schedule

The ongoing 5-star Raid and Mega Raid bosses in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Incarnate Landorus (5-star Raid boss from April 11 to April 17)

Mega Blastoise (Mega Raid boss from April 11 to April 17)

The upcoming 5-star Raid and Mega Raid bosses in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Tapu Bulu (5-star Raid boss from April 17 to May 2)

Mega Slowbro (Mega Raid boss from April 17 to May 2)

With the recent ongoing controversies, the developers would surely like to win back Pokemon GO fans, and the upcoming events this week might be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Poll : 0 votes