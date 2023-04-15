Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023: Schedule, Bounsweet debut, Shiny Drilbur appearance, and more

Niantic recently announced Sustainability Week 2023 for Pokemon GO, with trainers from around the world getting to participate in the event when it arrives later in April. The occasion will mark Bounsweet's debut, along with Steenee and Tsareena, in the popular AR title. Players will also get to enjoy exclusive Timed Research, Field Research, event bonuses, and more.

Niantic has been in hot water recently after enforcing the rumored changes to the Remote Raid Pass, which ended up heavily nerfing the mechanic. Players have been vocal across social media, to seemingly no avail. Many have begun boycotting the game after becoming frustrated by Niantic stoically maintaining its silence regarding the matter and the community's protest.

The developers will be hoping to win back some of the goodwill they have lost and Sustainability Week 2023 will be a perfect opportunity to do so.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2023

The Sustainability Week 2023 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time. As mentioned above, Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokemon, will make its first appearance in Pokemon GO at the event.

See everything you need to know about We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event!See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO ’s upcoming Sustainability Week! We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event! See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO’s upcoming Sustainability Week! ⬇️ https://t.co/GMYomZVXwc

Players will be able to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee with the help of 25 Bounsweet Candy, and then further evolve Steenee into Tsareena with 100 Bounsweet Candy. Tsareena is a formidable beast, and one that Pokemon GO players will surely love to have on their team.

The event will also see the arrival of the Drilbur'shiny variant. Wild encounters that will frequently appear for Pokemon GO players to catch during Sustainability Week 2023 are as follows:

Squirtle [shiny variant will be available]

Shellder [shiny variant will be available]

Wailmer [shiny variant will be available]

Drilbur [shiny variant will be available]

Cottonee [shiny variant will be available]

Petilil

Dwebble [shiny variant will be available]

Foongus [shiny variant will be available]

Froakie

Larvitar [shiny variant will be available] (rare encounter)

Binacle [shiny variant will be available] (rare encounter)

Bounsweet (rare encounter)

The egg hatches for 2 km eggs during the event are as follows:

Cherubi [shiny variant will be available]

Drilbur [shiny variant will be available]

Bounsweet

The event bonuses for Sustainability Week 2023 are as follows:

Buddy Pokemon that are Ultra Buddy or higher will bring players souvenirs at an increased frequency

Buddy Pokemon that are Great Buddy or higher will bring players leaf-wrapped gifts, containing berries, at an increased frequency

Once fed, Buddy Pokemon will accompany Pokemon GO players on the map for longer

Players will require half distance to earn hearts with Buddy Pokemon

Players will also be able to engage in Timed Research that will reward them with in-game items and possible encounters with Drilbur, Trubbish, and Bounsweet. They will also be able to encounter Drilbur upon completing Field Research. The event will also bring new avatar items for them to purchase and equip.

