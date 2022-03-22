Who is Pokemon 763 in the Pokedex?

Ever wonder how fans manage to remember over 800 Pokemon?

With Generation IX just around the corner, that number will only rise. The National Dex has gotten so big that they couldn't even fit them all into Sword and Shield.

Number 763, for example, might leave fans scratching their heads as to which one it is. This should be one character that everyone recognizes, though.

Which is the 763rd Pokemon on the National Pokedex?

The 763 slot on the National Pokedex belongs to Tsareena, a pure Grass-type from the Alola region.

Trainers could stumble upon Tsareena in the Lush Jungle, located in Akala Island, the second island of Alola. Tsareena, at this time, would be in the Bounsweet form, though.

Tsareena has three evolution stages. Bounsweet evolves into Steenee at level 18. Steenee needs a very unique requirement to evolve into Tsareena, though.

Steenee will only evolve once it learns the move Stomp. It will learn the move naturally at level 29, so trainers should expect to have Tsareena by level 30.

Tsareena appears in many other games, including Unite (Image via TiMi Studios)

With a 120 base Attack stat, Tsareena can certainly pack a punch. Aside from strong Grass-type moves like Leaf Storm, it also gets access to High Jump Kick and Triple Axel.

Competitive players also like that it has Rapid Spin to get rid of those annoying Stealth Rocks. Usually, trainers like to use Tsareena with a Choice Scarf to help its low Speed. It can also destroy health bars with Choice Band.

Many Pokemon GO fans expected Tsareena to be included in the Lush Jungle event. The mobile game decided instead, though, to release Lurantis, also found in Lush Jungle.

Tsareena also makes an appearance in Pokemon Unite. It is an All-Rounder in that game, with many strong abilities that allow it to deal damage during team fights.

Tsareena is known for the Queenly Majesty passive, which allows it to get cooldown resets very often. It can use multiple Triple Axels and Grassy Glides within seconds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer