When can players catch Lurantis in Pokemon GO?

The next wave of Pokemon coming to Pokemon GO has been announced. Lurantis and its pre-evolved form, Fomantis, have been revealed to be coming to the mobile game in the near future.

For players who are unaware of this recent reveal, there are various other details to coincide with this new announcement.

Lurantis made a great impression on the players as it was one of the boss Totem Pokemon that they could fight in Pokemon Sun and Moon. The thought of Totem Lurantis can make players shudder as it was a notoriously difficult boss to defeat due to the weather-bending antics used throughout the battle.

With the very recent announcement of Lurantis in Pokemon GO, it is understandable if some are unaware of its upcoming arrival.

While its arrival came with other news revolving around an upcoming event, players may just be interested in how they can catch this new Pokemon.

Finding Lurantis in Pokemon GO: An overview

Official artwork for the announcement of Pokemon GO's Lush Jungle event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lurantis will be coming to Pokemon GO on March 22, 2022. At the same time, the Lush Jungle event will be live. This event brings three new Pokemon to the game: Lurantis, Fomantis, and Tapu Lele. It is more than likely that Tapu Lele will be the Five-Star Raid Boss throughout the duration of the Lush Jungle event.

As a side note, the Spotlight Hour that will come out alongside the event will feature Cottonee. Cottonee can also be found in its shiny variant in both the Spotlight Hour as well as through regular encounters.

Other Grass-type and Bug-type Pokemon will also have increased spawn rates for this event.

While various Pokemon can be found in their shiny variants during this event, Lurantis and Fomatis cannot. This remains consistent with other Alolan Pokemon to be introduced through recent events, as Oricorio could also not be found in its shiny variant during the Festival of Colors event.

Lurantis and its pre-evolved form, Fomantis, are pure Grass-type Pokemon. This may surprise many players as both Pokemon are inspired by Orchid Mantises, which are insects. Despite this, the two Pokemon are not Bug-types. Lurantis' typing means it is weak to Fire, Flying, Poison, and Bug-type attacks.

It can be predicted based on other two-stage Pokemon that Fomantis will require 50 of its corresponding candies in order to evolve into Lurantis. As is the case with evolved Pokemon in Pokemon GO, players will be more likely to find enough Fomantis to evolve one rather than finding a wild Lurantis.

To summarize, Lurantis will be coming to Niantic's mobile game on March 22, 2022. From there, players can catch and evolve its pre-evolved form, Fomantis.

If players are lucky, they may even be able to find a wild Lurantis. Unfortunately, these Pokemon cannot be shiny.

