Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Cottonee

Trainers who are looking for Pokemon to bring to the Element Cup might want to see if they have a Cottonee lying around somewhere.

This Pokemon certainly isn’t known for its battling prowess. Its claim to fame is evolving into Whimsicott in Gen V, a Pokemon with a valuable ability in Prankster. Considering the rules in the Element Cup format, though, Cottonee has become a big threat.

It is the only Fairy-type available, and it’s moveset is capable of dropping lots of damage despite only having 71 base Attack. With this moveset, a trainer could do well in the Element Cup with Cottonee.

Can Cottonee do well in a Pokemon Go PvP format?

It should not be surprising that Charm is the desired quick move on Cottonee. It is far and away the best move the Fairy-type has to offer, and any Pokemon with access to it should use it without a second thought.

The fact that it has 16 DPS means that it’s going to inflict great damage on most of its opponents. The latter shouldn’t have too much stamina, since Pokemon in the Element Cup can only have 500 CP.

Cottonee doesn’t get the best selection of charge moves since every single one of them is Grass-type. Thankfully, it focuses more on firing off Charms for damage that somewhat compensates for having poor charge move selection.

As opposed to focusing on damage, Cottonee can burn shields with Seed Bomb. This move only requires 33 energy, so it can have these charged up in a short span of time.

If the opponent has a Fire or Steel Pokemon, they will most likely switch if they see Seed Bomb charged up.

Otherwise, though, Cottonee can get the opponent to use their shields, leaving a teammate with an opportunity to perhaps get their big charge move to connect. This can also be a good option if Cottonee is at low health and only has a short amount of time to get a move off before being knocked out.

The best charge move to pair with this is Grass Knot. This might seem surprising since Energy Ball does the same amount of damage for the same energy cost. The only real difference between the moves is that Grass Knot only takes 2600ms to use, whereas Energy Ball needs 3900ms.

Grass Knot has, therefore, less probability of being dodged, making it a better move.

