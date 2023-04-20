Niantic announces Pokemon GO Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk

Niantic has finally revealed the complete details for the upcoming Limited Research Day in Pokemon GO, where trainers worldwide will get the opportunity to encounter Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk. It will also mark the first appearance of the said critter's shiny variant for lucky players to come across. The Stunfisk Limited Research Day is slated to take place later this week.

Introduced back in Generation V, Stunfisk is a dual-type pocket monster featuring a combination of Ground and Electric. The Trap Pokemon is not known to evolve from or into any other being. Its Galarian counterpart has a dual-type combination of Ground and Steel.

The Pokemon GO Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will be held later this week

The Stunfisk Limited Research Day is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023, starting at 2 pm local time and continuing until 5 pm local time. Spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops will award trainers with Limited Field Research tasks. Completing these tasks will allow them to encounter either Stunfisk or its Galarian version.

As mentioned above, Shiny Stunfisk will debut in Pokemon GO on the upcoming Limited Research Day. Furthermore, trainers will enjoy an increased probability of coming across Shiny Stunfisk and Shiny Galarian Stunfisk during the event.

Wild encounters that players will come across during the Limited Research Day are as follows:

Sandshrew [shiny encounter will be available]

Diglett [shiny encounter will be available]

Gligar [shiny encounter will be available]

Swinub [shiny encounter will be available]

Phanpy [shiny encounter will be available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter will be available]

Numel [shiny encounter will be available]

Barboach [shiny encounter will be available]

Baltoy [shiny encounter will be available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter will be available]

Drilbur [shiny encounter will be available]

The Sustainability Week is currently coming online around the world in Pokemon GO. Starting today at 10 am local time, it will come to an end on Wednesday, April 26, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Bounsweet, who players can evolve into Steenee and then Tsareena.

Niantic recently introduced a number of significant Remote Raid Pass changes, with the Pokemon GO community's response to the same having been overwhelmingly negative. A large number of players have called for a boycott of the title, with social media channels replete with expressions of frustration and disappointment.

