Pokemon GO A Mystic Hero Timed and Special Research: All tasks and rewards

A Mystic Hero event is currently coming online around the world in Pokemon GO, with trainers having the opportunity to encounter Lapras adorning a special cosmetic. The event will feature exclusive Special Research and Timed Research questlines for players to engage in. A variety of rewards are up for grabs upon completing the said tasks.
The official announcement states that Blanche, the leader of Team Mystic, was asking trainers for some support, with the event centering on research tasks revolving around Pokemon evolution. This article jots down all the available information regarding the tasks and rewards for A Mystic Hero-exclusive Timed and Special Research.
Pokemon GO guide: A Mystic Hero Timed and Special Research tasks and rewards
A Mystic Hero event began on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to continue until Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During the event, players will get to enjoy 2x Evolution XP, 2 guaranteed Candy XL from evolving pocket monsters, and Lure Modules lasting for three hours when activated.
The Special Research questline tasks and rewards for A Mystic Hero event are as follows:
Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon - 1000x Stardust
- Make 10 Great Throws - 7x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 1500 XP, Eevee encounter
Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 2 of 4
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 50x Eevee Candy
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Karrablast encounter
Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Excellent Throws - 5000x Stardust
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 10x Razz Berry
- Evolve 10 Pokemon - Inkay encounter
- Rewards: 2500 XP, Lapras with Blanche-themed accessory
Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 1x Sinnoh Stone
- Claim Reward! - 1x Unnova Stone
- Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1x Glacial Lure Module
The Timed Research questline tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO players will get enjoy during A Mystic Hero event are as follows:
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball
- Transfer 3 Pokemon - 5x Nanab Berry
- Evolve a Pokemon - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 2x Rare Candy
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball
- Transfer 5 Pokemon - 5x Razz Berry
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - 3000x Stardust
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 2x Rare Candy
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 3 of 3
- Evolve a Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
- Evolve 4 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, 1x Magnetic Lure Module
Niantic has recently come under fire for a plethora of reasons, ranging from players being unable to enjoy events due to lags and crashes to lackluster updates. The dam finally broke with Niantic making the long-rumored nerfs to Remote Raid Passes official.
The latter saw many Pokemon GO players declaring that they were quitting the game. Others planned to boycott the title, including A Mystic Hero. Fans were also quick to point out that this particular event lacked any special wild encounters to entice them to participate in it.