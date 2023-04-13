Pokemon GO A Mystic Hero Timed and Special Research: All tasks and rewards

A Mystic Hero event is currently coming online around the world in Pokemon GO, with trainers having the opportunity to encounter Lapras adorning a special cosmetic. The event will feature exclusive Special Research and Timed Research questlines for players to engage in. A variety of rewards are up for grabs upon completing the said tasks.

The official announcement states that Blanche, the leader of Team Mystic, was asking trainers for some support, with the event centering on research tasks revolving around Pokemon evolution. This article jots down all the available information regarding the tasks and rewards for A Mystic Hero-exclusive Timed and Special Research.

Pokemon GO guide: A Mystic Hero Timed and Special Research tasks and rewards

A Mystic Hero event began on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to continue until Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During the event, players will get to enjoy 2x Evolution XP, 2 guaranteed Candy XL from evolving pocket monsters, and Lure Modules lasting for three hours when activated.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Document below what data you have to support why Team Mystic is the correct choice.



#RisingHeroes #PokemonGO The #TeamMystic event, A Mystic Hero, begins today! During the event, add your team’s frame to your profile icon and show your scholarly solidarity. 🤓Document below what data you have to support why Team Mystic is the correct choice. The #TeamMystic event, A Mystic Hero, begins today! During the event, add your team’s frame to your profile icon and show your scholarly solidarity. 🤓Document below what data you have to support why Team Mystic is the correct choice. 📝#RisingHeroes #PokemonGO https://t.co/y083ct5KaA

The Special Research questline tasks and rewards for A Mystic Hero event are as follows:

Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws - 7x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 1500 XP, Eevee encounter

Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 2 of 4

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 50x Eevee Candy

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 25 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP, Karrablast encounter

Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Excellent Throws - 5000x Stardust

Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 10x Razz Berry

Evolve 10 Pokemon - Inkay encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP, Lapras with Blanche-themed accessory

Pokemon GO - A Mystic Hero: Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Claim Reward! - 1x Unnova Stone

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1x Glacial Lure Module

The Timed Research questline tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO players will get enjoy during A Mystic Hero event are as follows:

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Transfer 3 Pokemon - 5x Nanab Berry

Evolve a Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 2x Rare Candy

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Transfer 5 Pokemon - 5x Razz Berry

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 3000x Stardust

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 2x Rare Candy

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Evolve a Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Evolve 2 Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Evolve 4 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, 1x Magnetic Lure Module

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.



pokemongolive.com/post/a-mystic-… Are you ready to be a hero?Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution. Are you ready to be a hero?Blanche wouldn’t think to ever ask others for help, but the Team Mystic leader could use some support! Become a Mystic Hero with an all-new event focused on research tasks and learning more about Pokémon evolution.pokemongolive.com/post/a-mystic-… https://t.co/zd4bT5u8Vt

Niantic has recently come under fire for a plethora of reasons, ranging from players being unable to enjoy events due to lags and crashes to lackluster updates. The dam finally broke with Niantic making the long-rumored nerfs to Remote Raid Passes official.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



We want to give you a heads-up about changes coming to Pokémon GO’s Remote Raid Passes. These changes are designed to rebalance the game and ensure it’s enjoyed by Trainers for years to come.



Learn more on our blog:

pokemongolive.com/post/remote-ra… Trainers,We want to give you a heads-up about changes coming to Pokémon GO’s Remote Raid Passes. These changes are designed to rebalance the game and ensure it’s enjoyed by Trainers for years to come.Learn more on our blog: Trainers, We want to give you a heads-up about changes coming to Pokémon GO’s Remote Raid Passes. These changes are designed to rebalance the game and ensure it’s enjoyed by Trainers for years to come. Learn more on our blog: pokemongolive.com/post/remote-ra… https://t.co/xXZRPkJkS3

The latter saw many Pokemon GO players declaring that they were quitting the game. Others planned to boycott the title, including A Mystic Hero. Fans were also quick to point out that this particular event lacked any special wild encounters to entice them to participate in it.

Poll : 0 votes