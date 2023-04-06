Pokemon GO A Mystic Hero: Schedule, Special Research story, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO's current season is known as Rising Heroes, and it appears that players will soon be called upon to become heroes themselves. From April 13, 2023, to April 17, 2023, trainers can participate in the "A Mystic Hero" event.

It looks like Blanche of Team Mystic is having trouble with a specific assignment, and though she dislikes asking for help, she'll be asking players everywhere to give her a hand.

Compared to many Pokemon GO events, A Mystic Hero will be heavily focused on performing research tasks and assisting Blanche with her work.

Fortunately, trainers can still collect plenty of rewards if they're willing to proceed with the research.

All you need to know about Pokemon GO's A Mystic Hero event

Blanche seems like she'll need some help with her Pokemon GO research this time around.

A Mystic Hero will begin on April 13, 2023, at 10:00 am and will last until April 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time, giving Pokemon GO trainers plenty of time to participate.

During this time, players will receive more than a few bonuses as they explore and capture Pokemon. They'll also be able to participate in new Field Research tasks, Timed Research, as well as the Special Research Story centered around Blanche and a particularly fashionable Lapras.

All activities and bonuses in Pokemon GO's "A Mystic Hero" event

For the duration of the event, trainers will receive double XP for evolving Pokemon. Furthermore, two XL Candies will be guaranteed after evolution, and all Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

A new Special Research Story has been unveiled surrounding Blanche's request for assistance from trainers. Players who complete the research story will get the chance to capture a Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory. This will be the only opportunity to catch this fashionable Lapras for the remainder of the Rising Heroes season. If players are lucky, they may even encounter a shiny variant of this Lapras.

New Field Research tasks will be made available centered on catching and evolving Pokemon. Players can receive Stardust and evolution items by completing these tasks.

A set of Timed Research tasks will also be available for the duration of the event. Trainers who complete it will receive a Magnetic Lure Module.

Special Research bestowed by Professor Willow known as "An Everyday Hero" will continue to be available until the end of the Rising Heroes season.

With over a week left to prepare for the upcoming event, trainers should stock up on Lure Modules and Pokeballs. Snagging some extra candy to evolve their Pokemon of choice might not be a bad idea either.

Considering much of A Mystic Hero's research will center on capturing and evolving Pocket Monsters, there's certainly nothing wrong with laying the groundwork for the event beforehand. It should save trainers a few headaches and save some extra time.

