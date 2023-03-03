Pokemon GO March 2023: All Field Research tasks and rewards

The content roadmap for the month of March in Pokemon GO is currently available for players to check out, providing a glimpse at everything that Season 10 Rising Heroes offers in the new month. A new season also means a fresh batch of Research Breakthrough, with players getting to complete a mixture of new and old Field Research tasks to encounter them.

All has not been well for the more than half a decade old AR game, with Niantic recently receiving flak over a number of issues that have plagued the game over the past couple of weeks. Issues such as the GO Tour: Hoenn debacle and the Remote Raid leaked changes placed the company in the community's crosshairs. Rising Heroe's offerings have also left trainers disappointed.

This article jots down all the available Field Research tasks that players will be able to encounter and complete for rewards in March 2023.

Everything you need to know about March 2023 Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, March 2023 Field Research sees a mixture of old and new tasks. These can generally be collected by interacting with the Photo Disk and PokeStops. They are as follows:

Tasks involving catching pocket monsters in Pokemon GO

Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon - 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Blastoise Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 5 Pokemon - Eevee (shiny variant is available)

Catch 7 Pokemon - Magikarp (shiny variant is available)

Utilize 3 Pinap Berries in order to catch Pokemon - Grimer (shiny variant is available)

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Poliwag (shiny variant is available), Vulpix (shiny variant is available), Hippopotas (shiny variant is available), Snover (shiny variant is available)

Catch 7 Pokemon - Magikarp (shiny variant is available)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon (shiny variant is available), Dratini (shiny variant is available)

Catch a Water-type Pokemon - Shelder (shiny variant is available)

Tasks involving throwing Poke Balls in Pokemon GO

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Gible (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Great Throws - Lileep (shiny variant is available), Anorith (shiny variant is available), Snubbull (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Onix (shiny variant is available)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda #1 (shiny variant is available)

Make 5 Nice Throws - Dunsparce (shiny variant is available)

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a Row - Alolan Meowth (shiny variant is available)

Tasks involving battling in Pokemon GO

Win a raid - Skarmorny (shiny variant is available)

Win a Level 3 or higher raid - Kabuto (shiny variant is available), Omanyte (shiny variant is available)

Win 5 raids - Aerodactyl (shiny variant is available)

Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon - Croagunk (shiny variant is available)

Battle in the GO Battle League - Onix (shiny variant is available)

Tasks involving buddy and friendship status in Pokemon GO

Send 5 Gifts, with a Sticker added to each - Psyduck (shiny variant is available), Ducklett

Earn 2 Candy by walking with your buddy - Bunnelby (shiny variant is available)

Earn 3 Candy by walking with your buddy - Stunfisk

Earn 5 Candy by walking with your buddy - Wailmer (shiny variant is available)

Earn 5 Hearts with your buddy - Woobat (shiny variant is available)

Trade a Pokemon - Seadra

Other tasks in Pokemon GO

Hatch an Egg - Alomomola (shiny variant is available), Mantine (shiny variant is available)

Hatch 2 Eggs - Beldum (shiny variant is available)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sudowoodo (shiny variant is available)

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Ralts (shiny variant is available)

Evolve a Pokemon - Eevee (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Bulbasaur (shiny variant is available), Charmander (shiny variant is available), Squirtle (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Chikorita (shiny variant is available), Cyndaquil (shiny variant is available), Totodile (shiny variant is available), 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Venusaur Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Treecko (shiny variant is available), Torchic (shiny variant is available), Mudkip (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Slowbro Mega Energy

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Murkrow (shiny variant is available), Hoppip (shiny variant is available), Yanma (shiny variant is available)

Take 3 snapshots of a wild Water-type Pokemon - Poliwhirl

The following Research Breakthrough encounters will be available to Pokemon GO trainers this month upon completing the requisite number of Field Research tasks:

Parasect

Pinsir (shiny variant is available)

Snorlax (shiny variant is available)

Gible (shiny variant is available)

Furfrou (shiny variant is available)

Goomy

The ongoing Pokemon GO season of Rising Heroes began on Wednesday, March 1. It is slated to last until Thursday, June 1. The developers at Niantic have also recently revealed all the details regarding the Festival of Colors 2023 event that is scheduled to take place later next week.

