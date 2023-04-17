Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour April 18: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With another week starting in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world can gear up for the next iteration of the Spotlight Hour event in Niantic's popular AR title. This month has already seen Exeggcute and Shellder appear at the same promotion in earlier weeks. The upcoming one will feature Trapinch in the limelight.

Pokemon GO trainers get to engage in Raid Hour and Spotlight Hour events every week. The former generally features pocket monsters with rarer spawn rates who appear more frequently in the wild during the promotions. The latter sees the ongoing Five-Star Raid boss appear more frequently over the course of the event.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO

The next Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO will take place this week on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, lasting for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. As mentioned above, Trapinch will be featured in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event and will have an increased spawn rate in the wild around the player character.

Introduced back in Generation III, Trapinch is a Ground-type critter. Also known as the Ant Pit Pokemon, it features a distinctly orange round body with stumpy legs. Pokemon GO trainers can evolve the pocket monster into Vibrava with 25 Candy and then into Flygon with 100 more of the resource material.

Trapinch's increased spawn frequency will allow players to quickly amass the required amount of Candy during the Spotlight Hour event. They are advised to evolve the catch with the best stats and IVs. Further, they will also be able to enjoy the event bonus of 2x Evolution XP to boost their returns from participating in the event.

This week's Spotlight Hour event will also allow trainers to come across the critter's special variant. Shiny Trapinch sports a green hue instead of an orange. Evolving the said pocket monster will also allow them to get their hands on Shiny Vibrava and Shiny Flygon.

Players should also utilize in-game items like Incense (to increase the spawn rate of wild pocket monsters for a short duration), Lucky Eggs (to increase XP earned for a short duration) and Star Pieces (to increase Stardust earned for a short duration).

