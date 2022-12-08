How to get Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get a single copy of the Master Ball in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a Poke Ball that catches any wild Pokemon 100% of the time without fail, making it one of the most coveted items in the entire franchise. Having one in your possession allows you to forego the whole battling process, which saves you from wasting Poke Balls there.

However, there is only one Master Ball in both these games. You have to choose to use it wisely, lest you waste it on a Pokemon that is weak. In order to get this prestigious item, you must beat the main story of either game and talk to Director Clavell in the academy.

Note: The only way to get copies of this item beside trading is via item-duplication glitches.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get and use the Master Ball

To get the Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must:

Beat all eight Gym Leaders and the Elite Four.

Defeat all five Titans.

Defeat all five Team Star camps.

Complete all the main quests and see the post-game credits.

You will receive a notification to see Director Clavell in his office. There, you will see a brief cutscene, as seen in the above video embed, which eventually results in him giving you the coveted Master Ball.

There are no other known ways to get more copies of this extremely rare ball outside of glitches. No Tera Raids currently feature it either.

Uses for the Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Many players can use this item for a variety of reasons (Image via Game Freak)

You can use this Master Ball on anything you'd like, but here are some recommendations:

Save it for a future DLC patch that may contain a roaming Pokemon or something rare with a low catch rate. Shinies that have Teleport (like the Ralts family). Shinies that have moves that make them faint instantly (Voltorb with Self-Destruct, Tatsugiri with Memento, etc.) Use it on the second Koraidon/Miraidon (based on which game you play) that you meet in Area Zero.

Future DLC patches are an uncertain topic, yet it's a factor you should consider if the other three reasons aren't important to you. On a related note, you can always opt to save it for the shinies that leave the battle quickly or just rely on Quick Balls since they're much more common.

Both Koraidon and Miraidon have a catch rate of 3, which is the lowest in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thus, using this ball on either of them can make the whole ordeal much more tolerable for casual players.

Item-duplication glitches

Note: Item-duplication glitches can always get patched. A popular one from patch 1.0.0 not working as effectively as before is a good example.

Trainers who don't mind using item-duplication glitches can always rely on them to clone Master Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the catch is that these exploits get discovered and then patched out.

If you wish to do this glitch, you need to check recent video guides on those exploits since it is not feasible for this written guide to have every known method for every patch version.

Just know that it's possible for those videos to get outdated once Game Freak patches the glitches.

