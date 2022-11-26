One of the most popular exploits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is something known as the Duplication Glitch. As the name implies, it allows you to clone items and Pokemon alike. There is no limit to how much you can duplicate, making this bug very popular in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community.

You are required to have a Koraidon or Miraidon that can swap between riding and battle form. You will get that ability near the end of the game, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, the whole process is quite simple, which you will see in the following guide.

How to do the Duplication Glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to duplicate items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Take your rideable Koraidon or Miradion and get it into battle form. Give that Koraidon or Miraidon an item to hold, preferably something rare like a Master Ball. Go to the wild and catch a random Pokemon. Add that Pokemon to your party and make it replace Koraidon or Miraidon. Press A and then B very quickly. You will see a message talking about Koraidon or Miraidon holding an item. Select "Place the item in your bag." Press + to get your Koraidon or Miraidon back. Go to your Boxes to see a duplicated Koraidon or Miraidon.

If done correctly, your Koraidon or Miraidon will still be holding that rare item, even though you will have a clone of that item in your inventory. Similarly, you will have also duplicated that Legendary Pokemon.

Repeat the process to clone as many items as you'd like.

Getting rid of duplicate Koraidons and Miraidons

Official artwork featuring these two Legendaries

Since you cannot trade these two legendaries if they were cloned this way, you must find an alternative way to get rid of them. Thankfully, it's quite easy. Here is how you can do it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Have one regular Pokemon in the party, and the rest is full of duplicated Koraidons or Miraidons. Ride this legendary. Keep selecting the "Get Off" option to remove copies of Koraidons or Miraidons.

That way, you won't have several Boxes full of several unnecessary copies after doing several Duplication Glitches.

Another Duplication Glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Surprisingly, there are a few other Duplication Glitches in these two games. The above video demonstrates another example where a player goes between two zones, one from a town and another on a random route.

The general premise of this Duplication Glitch is:

Save in a town. Find a Shiny near a town. Catch it and head back to the city, so the nearby Pokemon despawn. Save the game and restart.

Neither Scarlet nor Violet checks to see if the Shiny was already caught if you follow those steps, meaning that you can repeat the process to capture more of them.

It's unknown when a patch will fix these Duplication Glitches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Likewise, it isn't known if Game Freak will take action against those who duplicate items and Pokemon. If the risk doesn't bother you, then feel free to try these exploits out.

