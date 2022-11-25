5 funniest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitches shared by players

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's debut, they have performed quite well in terms of sales. However, this doesn't mean the titles don't have their fair share of bugs and glitches.

Although both games have been celebrated despite their shortcomings, fans are making fun of visual issues in the offerings on social media. Moreover, there are some individuals who are actively on the hunt for bizarre bugs. Below are a few of the funniest glitches that fans have faced while playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far.

Most hilarious Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitches so far

1) Fight a literal wall

zak @kingzak13 #NintendoSwitch Came across my first notable glitch earlier, alternately they have completely run out of ideas for Pokemon want me to fight a literal wall #PokemonScarletViolet Came across my first notable glitch earlier, alternately they have completely run out of ideas for Pokemon want me to fight a literal wall #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/axadLTeSBK

One of the most hilarious glitches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves a player being asked to battle a mountain. The gamer was on a casual ride going somewhere when they suddenly got notified to start a fight. However, there was something special about the pocket monster they were about to face: a mountain wall.

The game didn't show any Pokemon. Although the status window of a wild Flittle appeared, it was either inside the solid wall or invisible. The player posted the clip on Twitter, saying that the franchise had run out of ideas and wanted them to battle a wall.

2) Random NPC walks through battle

Despite being known for having great characters, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are being mocked for some weird NPC models and glitches related to them. Recently, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a non-player entity was seen doing something no one would dare do.

A character model can be seen walking right into the middle of a Pokemon battle in the above clip. The low frame rate in Scarlet does nothing to stop it. What's funnier is that both Pokemon continue to fight while this is happening. The glitch even grants the NPC cool shades, which actually goes quite well with the way the model walks.

3) Olives that can merge and fly

In one of the early gyms, players are presented with a challenge where they have to roll around one enormous Olive through an obstacle course. A few players took note of an odd glitch while carrying out the task.

When a gamer tries to complete the challenge, the glitch makes the Olive enter a state that can only be described as extreme gyration. Both the player and the object start to merge and wobble intensely, flying all over the area.

There was even a second occasion where the same Olive engulfed the challenge's referee. It's quite hilarious to see as only the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NPC's chat box appears out of the object as it merges completely with the character.

4) Elongated rider

This glitch happened when a player tried getting on their dragon motorcycle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As soon as they sit on the ride, they get magically transformed into an elongated version of themselves, essentially becoming something like the Colossal Titan from the anime Attack on Titan.

The character model's entire facial-to-body features get stretched out in this glitch, and it looks like the boy's entire skeletal structure has been forcefully morphed by this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitch.

5) Broken arm and selfie glitch

One of the most hilarious glitches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes from its selfie feature. When two trainers wanted to take a picture on a casual day, a Fletchinder flew straight through the main character's head.

One might think this is the glitch, but there's more. As the second character in the back finds the incident to be hilarious and tries to give the game a round of applause, her arm dislocates from her shoulder.

Despite having a dislocated arm, her character kept clapping with the elbow and the other hand. It's unclear if the first instance triggers the second one or if the latter was just at random. Both were perfectly timed and equally amusing.

