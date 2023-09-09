To be a Pokemon Master: Release date, all episodes, where to watch, and more

Just when fans thought Ash Ketchum had retired for good, The Pokemon Company blessed us with a new season of the main line of the series with Pokemon: To Be a Pokemon Master. With this being some monumental news for fans of the anime, many may want more details about this new show, as well as where they can watch it.

Thankfully, a lot of information regarding this new series has already been revealed. Here's what should fans of this series know about what's in store for the beloved protagonist. With so much buzz over this new season, they will surely be on the edge of their seats.

Everything to know about To Be a Pokemon Master

The final part of the Pokemon Journeys anime has already been released everywhere and can be streamed. Thanks to the latest arc serving as a conclusion for the main cast's stories, the final series can be seen on Netflix, just like seasons prior. It should be noted that as of writing, Netflix has this new part labeled as its own series, so the episodes will not be grouped with the others.

The final arc of the main anime line will feature Ash, Brock, and Misty traveling the world to help other Pokemon in need. This arc also has strong ties to Ho-Oh, who was first seen in the very first episode of the anime after Pikachu and Ash's famous stand-off against a flock of angry Spearows. As such, it will be incredibly interesting to see how it all ties back together.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait very long for all of the episodes to be released since every episode of the miniseries is available to stream right now. Even better, if you still need your Pokemon fix after To Be a Pokemon Master, you can watch various other series and a couple of Pokemon movies on the platform as well.

What is To Be a Pokemon Master about?

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To Be a Pokemon Master follows Ash Ketchum after his journey with Goh. The young trainer reunites with Misty and Brock after returning to Kanto, and the original party once again travels across the region to help other Pokemon in need.

Fans may be wondering if they really need to watch every episode of the anime up until this point to enjoy the new miniseries. Being familiar with the context of a lot of the show's details (like Ash's other Pokemon and his accomplishments thus far) is much more enjoyable if you are at least familiar with Journeys and everything the series has set up. While the miniseries finale is not meant to be a re-entrance point for fans who may have skipped a few seasons in the last few years, veteran Pokemon fans can still find some enjoyment in it.