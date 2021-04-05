The premier legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Silver, Lugia, is a phenomenal powerhouse with a diverse movepool.

Lugia is a marvel to behold, not only in the game but in Pokemon: the Movie 2000. While some Pokemon may be fast and others bulky, Lugia is both. It has 110 base Speed and an incredible 154 base Special Defense stat. Also, since it has base 90 in both offensive stats, Lugia can run a mix of special and physical attacks. This is a moveset that Lugia can use to throttle any Pokemon it faces.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Lugia in Pokemon Gold and Silver

Image via The Pokemon Company

With access to these strong attacks, there is no reason not to simply throw them all on Lugia. These aren’t only a mix of physical and special attacks, but it also has coverage for many different types in the game.

Aeroblast

Psychic

Waterfall

Shadow Ball

Aeroblast, Lugia’s signature move, is easily the best Flying-type move in the game. Not too many other moves can compete with 100 base power and 95 accuracy. This move also has a boosted critical hit ratio, making it easier to wipe out opposing Pokemon. It is also necessary since Lugia gets no other good Flying-type moves other than the HM for Fly.

Psychic shouldn't require much explanation, as it’s such a good Psychic-type move. Lugia naturally learns Future Sight, which is a very powerful move, but only hits after two turns. This isn’t reliable enough to carry a player throughout the game.

Advertisement

While it’s a move Lugia definitely should have, players of Pokemon Silver are going to have to wait until they arrive at Saffron City in Kanto to find the technical machine for this move. This unfortunately means that Lugia won’t have a strong Psychic-type move during the Elite Four run after Johto. In Pokemon Gold, this isn’t an issue since Lugia is only available after getting the Silver Wing in Pewter City.

Waterfall certainly isn’t the most powerful Water-type move Lugia gets access to, but it’s more useful outside of battle. Considering the fact that players of Pokemon Silver get access to Lugia after defeating Team Rocket at Goldenrod Radio Tower, they would be close to needing Waterfall to travel across Tohjo Falls. Suppose they already have a Water-type Pokemon that knows Surf and Whirlpool. It may be difficult to make room for Waterfall, unless that trainer is fine with using three Water moves on one Pokemon. This is why teaching Waterfall makes sense. Of course, though, any trainer can use Surf or Hydro Pump in this slot in favor of Waterfall.

Shadow Ball is a great move on Lugia since it will become a great check to Psychic-type Pokemon. Lugia already checks Psychic-type moves in the first place. Being able to respond to Psychic-type Pokemon is very useful in Pokemon Gold and Silver, since it will help trainers beat the Elite Four member Will, as well as Sabrina, who has one of the toughest Gyms to defeat.

Related: How to catch Rufflet in Pokemon GO