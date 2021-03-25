Psychic-type Pokemon were some of the most powerful creatures found in the early days of the series.

Generation I and Kanto saw the likes of Alakazam and Mewtwo. Those two set a huge standard for Psychic-type Pokemon in later Generations. They were almost unstoppable.

When Johto came around, Dark-types were introduced. That was a big counter to Psychic's power, but that didn't stop them from adding some pretty solid Psychic-type Pokemon too.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Psychic Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Wobbuffet

Wobbuffet is one of the most annoying Pokemon of all time. It is annoying in the anime with its personality and it is annoying in the games with its battle capabilities. It can be quite the nuisance for opposing trainers.

It has a massive 190 base HP. The next best is Defense and Special Defense at 58 each. That HP allows it to be very bulky though. It can only learn four moves in Generation II, but those four moves can absolutely decimate some enemies.

#2 - Lugia

Despite being the guardian of the seas, Lugia is a Psychic/Flying-type. It is one of the best Legendaries from Johto. It is pretty fast compared to most regular Pokemon and has incredible defensive stats.

Lugia can learn a lot of different moves from varying types, covering plenty of its weaknesses. From the anime series, to movies, to the games, Lugia has remained an iconic creature.

#1 - Espeon

Eevee and its evolutions were the talk of the town in Kanto. Once Johto was announced, fans were hopeful that Eevee would receive some new types to its evolution. Dark and Psychic-type Eeveelutions followed.

Espeon, known as the Sun Pokemon, was one of the best new additions to the franchise with Generation II. It is very fast with 110 HP, and it has a massive Special Attack at 130. Espeon simply boosted the already incredible roster of Eeveelutions from Gen 1.