What is the best moveset for Braviary in Pokemon GO? (July 2023)

Niantic constantly introduces new wild creatures and events to Pokemon GO. To improve one’s gaming experience, the developer also introduces many in-game tasks, occasions, and monsters. This action excites trainers to determine the featured-monster battle abilities, encounter strategy, and power level. You can encounter Braviary during the Spotlight Hour event in July 2023.

Braviary has a max Pokemon GO CP of 3491, demonstrating its stunning stats in the title. This Normal and Flying-type exhibits great offensiveness and endurance power but lacks defensive power. It has impressive stats of 232 Attack, 152 Defense, 225 Stamina, and diverse movesets. You can utilize its movepool in PvP and PvE battle situations.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO: Best Moveset For Braviary July 2023

Braviary has a base catch rate of five percent (Image via Niantic)

The dual Normal and Flying-type Braviary has a versatile moveset consisting of six moves. With two fast and four charge moves, this attack monster also boasts three different abilities.

During the Spotlight Hour event, you can encounter the Rufflet, and evolving it will get you Braviary. Out of six attacks, only two moves have the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

Braviary has a protean movepool that deals damage to many Pokemon GO types. It has two Flying-type and one Steel, Fighting, Fire, and Rock-type attribute. Air Slash (STAB, Flying-type) and Brave Bird (STAB, Flying-type) are its best moveset.

The Flying-type fast move, Air Slash, deals 14 damage, generates 10 energy, and cools down in 1.2 seconds. Conversely, the charge moves Brave Bird inflicts 130 damage and generates 100 energy while taking two seconds to cool down. Using the STAB effect and weather bonus increases the damage output. And combining these effects will further boost the damage per second.

Additionally, using the weather boost on these Pokemon GO moves will damage Bug, Grass, and Fighting-type. Although this moveset is super effective for the abovementioned types, it inflicts effective damage to Electric, Steel, and Rock-type attributes.

Braviary was originally found in the Unova region (Image via Niantic)

Braviary boasts one more fast move and four charge moves in Pokemon GO. Steel Wing, a Steel-type move, inflicts 11 damage and generates six energy, taking only 0.8 seconds to cool down. In the PVP battle, this bird monster deals seven damage and generates five energy. The Snow weather condition also boosts this move, dealing increased damage to Rock, Ice, and Fairy-types.

The Fighting-type charge moves Close Combat, inflicts 100 damage, and costs 100 energy. While taking 2.3 seconds to cool down, this move can significantly harm Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, and Dark-types. Braviary’s Fire-type move, Heat Wave, inflicts 95 damage and costs 100 energy while having a three-second cooldown. Boosted by Sunny weather conditions, this move significantly damages Bug, Grass, Steel, and Ice-types.

Lastly, the Pokemon GO Rock-type charge move inflicts 80 damage and costs 50 energy, with 2.7 seconds cooldown. In a PVP battle, this charge move deals 75 damage and costs 45 energy. Utilizing the partly cloudy weather condition will also boost this move, and it deals increased damage to Bug, Flying, Ice, and Fire-type attributes.

In summary, the best moveset for Braviary in Pokemon GO is Air Slash (fast move) and Brave Bird (charge move). This combo increases the damage output, taking benefit of its dual Normal and Flying-type attributes.

Braviary also has other viable moves like Steel Wing, Close Combat, Heat Wave, and Rock Slide that can be useful in specific situations. Also, it is a powerful Pokemon with versatile moves for PvP and PvE battles.

