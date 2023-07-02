Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Shadow Articuno has marked its return in Shadow Raids for July 2023 in the Pokemon GO Hidden Gems event. It will appear as a 5-star Shadow Raid Boss every weekend from July 1, 2023, to July 30, 2023. During the event, you can encounter this fighter and its Shiny variant debuting through the raids. Participating in this event will increase your chance of meeting the monster, Shadow Articuno.

Since Shadow Articuno is evil and possesses unreal powers, defeating it is tricky. However, with the best counters, utilizing its weaknesses and formulating a proper battle strategy will improve your chance of winning the Shadow Raid.

This article details all there is to know to encounter the Boss.

How to defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

This legendary flying bird has a base catch rate of 3% (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Articuno is a dual Ice and Flying-type Legendary monster in Pokemon GO. It boasts a max CP of 3450, and impressive stats of 192 Attack, 236 Defense, and 207 Stamina, demonstrating its defense-centric stats. Initially discovered in the Kanto region, this fighter's best movesets are Ice Shard and Ice Beam, dealing 12.61 DPS.

Because Shadow Articuno can reasonably resist Ground, Bug, and Grass-type moves, avoid using them when encountering the monster. Instead, it would help to focus on moves that it is weak against. Rock-type can deal 2x super effective damage to Ice and Flying-types, giving you a fair chance of beating it.

Moreover, the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect significantly damages Shadow Articuno. This effect works when you use mons with the same attribute and attack types.

Additionally, you must face the Raid Boss in person since you cannot use Remote Raid Passes to challenge in the raid. Snowy and Windy weather boosts its CP from 2005 to 2179, although the catch CP will range from 1604 to 1743. All you require is the best counters, three to four trainers, and using Purified Gems to take advantage of the Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid.

Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno: Best counters

When Shadow Articuno flies, snow will fall (Image via Niantic)

If you want to defeat Shadow Articuno, use the best counters in Pokemon GO. This Shadow monster knows two fast Ice-type attacks and five charge moves, including four Ice-type and one Rock-type moves. Although using Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves will inflict moderate damage, Rock-type moves will deal significant damage.

There are three types of counters: Shadow, Non-Shadow, and Mega Counters in Pokemon GO. Utilizing the best monsters with the right movesets gives you a fair chance of beating the Boss. Further, selecting moves with STAB potential is key to successfully conquering the flying beast.

Listed below are counters to take down Shadow Articuno in raids.

Shadow counters

Shadow Rhyperior best moveset deals 17.29 DPS (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Pocket Monsters are mons whose heart's door has been shut down artificially, corrupting them from the inside. Using these enraged fighters enhances your chances of adding the Boss to your Pokedex. Here is a list of the six best Shadow counters:

Shadow Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow Tyranitar : Smack Down and Stone Edge

: Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow Aggron : Smack Down and Meteor Beam

: Smack Down and Meteor Beam Shadow Omastar : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Aerodactyl : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Golem: Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Non-Shadow counters

Use Rampardos in your battle party (Image via Niantic)

Non-Shadow Monsters' hearts are not artificially corrupted by evil in Pokemon GO. These critters are strong, and their effective and super-effective moves can significantly harm Shadow Articuno. One can make use of these six Non-Shadow counters listed below.

Rampardos : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Gigalith : Smack Down and Meteor Beam

: Smack Down and Meteor Beam Terrakion : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Tyrantrum : Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Counters

Mega Charizard Y has a max CP of 5037 (Image via Niantic)

Since the Mega form temporarily changes the critter's appearance and enhances its battle capabilities, you can use them when confronting the Pokemon Boss. The countermeasures listed below will ensure your dominance over the Shadow Articuno:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Aggron: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Smack Down and Meteor Beam Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Bullet Punch and Iron Head Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Power Gem

The Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid guide provides strategies for beating the Shadow Articuno. Focusing on using Rock-type counters and exploiting their weaknesses is pivotal. We recommended Shadow, Non-Shadow, and Mega counters. Remember to face the raid in person and take advantage of 2X damage on Rock-type and weather boosts. Good luck, Trainers!

