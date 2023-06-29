Pokemon GO Heatran raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's upcoming Dark Flames event will take place from June 29, 2023, to July 2, 2023. During this time, several Dark and Fire-type Pokemon will be obtainable at a higher rate, and Fire/Steel-type legendary species Heatran will return in 5-star raids. This should provide players with ample opportunity to raid, defeat, and capture Heatran and maybe even snag its shiny variant along the way.

Although joining the event and raiding Heatran is one thing, Pokemon GO players likely won't get far without a plan. As a 5-star raid boss, Heatran is no pushover, and trainers that don't take advantage of its vulnerabilities may end up failing the encounter.

Fortunately, there are plenty of moves and creatures in Pokemon GO that should be able to help trainers clear the raid as many times as they need to.

What are the best Pokemon to counter Heatran in Pokemon GO?

As a Fire/Steel-type species in Pokemon GO, Heatran is weak to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves/Pocket Monsters. However, since both its Fire and Steel typings are weak to Ground-type attacks, these moves are also the most effective at dealing large amounts of super-effective damage in a short span of time.

When entering Heatran's 5-star raid, trainers should have a battle party that heavily leans on Ground-type Pokemon. Alternatively, if players don't have that many Ground-type picks with high CP and IV stats, they can also opt to exploit Heatran's two other elemental weaknesses.

Even if Pokemon GO players are using Fighting and Water-type counter picks, they should be able to defeat Heatran. That is as long as the counters are powered up as much as possible and have quality stats. Otherwise, they may not deal optimal damage, and the raid may resultingly take longer overall.

Top Pokemon counters to beat Heatran raids

Groudon/Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Lopunny

Mega Slowbro

Landorus

Garchomp

Kyogre/Primal Kyogre

Rhyperior

Excadrill

Mamoswine

Krookodile

Golurk

Donphan

Golem

Swampert/Mega Swampert

Terrakion

Flygon

Seismitoad

Keldeo

Hippowdon

Nidoking

Ursaluna

Alolan Dugtrio

Gastrodon

Lucario

Kingler

Conkeldurr

Heracross

Galarian Zapdos

What are the best moves to beat Heatran raids in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, Pokemon GO players who wish to counter Heatran effectively will want to stick to Ground, Water, and Fighting-type attacks. Even better, if trainers match these moves to a Pokemon of the same type, they'll naturally increase their damage output, thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Even if players don't have any creatures that can trigger stab, another useful tactic is to utilize strong Pokemon that at least have access to Ground/Fighting/Water-type moves, as this will still do super-effective damage. Ground-type moves will do the most damage out of all of Heatran's weaknesses, but players have to work with what they've got.

Top moves to beat Heatran raids

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Earthquake

Mud-Slap

Earth Power

Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Origin Pulse

High Horsepower

Double Kick

Focus Blast

Counter

Low Kick

Sacred Sword

Rock Smash

Close Combat

Dynamic Punch

Crabhammer

Aura Sphere

In addition to using the right moves and Pokemon, trainers will likely want to invite some fellow players into the raid as well. Although it's true that some trainers may be able to beat Heatran solo, most fans will want some backup from other players.

Poll : 0 votes