Pokemon GO Mega Sableye raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As part of Pokemon GO's Dark Flames event, Mega Sableye is making its debut as the mobile title's latest Mega Raid boss. From June 29, 2023, to July 2, 2023, trainers can battle Mega Sableye in raids to catch a standard Sableye and the Mega Energy required to activate its Mega Evolution. However, as a Mega-Evolved Pokemon, this new boss won't be easy to overcome for many players.

Fortunately, where there's a will, there's a way. With the right Pokemon and moves, trainers can deal heavy damage to Mega Sableye and defeat it. Players will have to fine-tune their raiding teams, but success is very much within reach.

If Pokemon GO trainers want to counter Mega Sableye, they'll have to rely on one specific elemental type to reach maximum efficiency.

Recommended counter Pokemon to beat Mega Sableye in Pokemon GO

As a Dark/Ghost-type species in Pokemon GO, Mega Sableye only has one elemental weakness to exploit. Since this is the case, trainers will have to rely on the boss' susceptibility to Fairy-type creatures and moves to complete the raid as quickly as possible. Other Pocket Monsters can beat Mega Sableye but will typically take more time to do so.

Unfortunately, Fairy-type Pokemon aren't always the easiest to find, but once players have a few at their disposal, powering them up and outfitting them with moves should be straightforward. It's also important to note that some Fairy-type species have better overall stats than their counterparts, so they may take priority.

Fairy-Types that counter Mega Sableye well in Pokemon GO

Zacian

Togekiss

Tapu Bulu

Sylveon

Primarina

Gardevoir

Xerneas

Tapu Fini

Tapu Koko

Florges

Mega Altaria

Mawile

Granbull

Alolan Ninetales

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Rapidash

Clefable

Best moves to counter Mega Sableye in Pokemon GO

Much like Pokemon counters against Mega Sableye, trainers will want to hone in on Fairy-type moves to deal optimal damage. Other attacks can certainly deal plenty, but Mega Sableye is only truly vulnerable to a Fairy-type arsenal. Sadly, there aren't all that many Fairy-type moves to choose from, but this may help narrow things down.

Once Pokemon GO players have their Fairy-type party powered up, all that's left to do is outfit them with the right moves for the raid. Not every Pocket Monster has access to a full Fairy-type moveset, but using them, in general, is a good idea for long-term success in Mega Sableye raids regardless.

Recommended Fairy-Type moves to counter Mega Sableye

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Play Rough

Moonblast

Fairy Wind

Disarming Voice

Draining Kiss

In addition to having the right moves and Pokemon for the job, defeating a Mega Raid boss like Mega Sableye usually requires trainers to come together and cooperate with each other. Some players may be able to beat Mega Sableye solo, but they're the minority. It's ideal to invite some friends to the raid lobby and coordinate counters ahead of time.

Furthermore, Mega Sableye will deal some damage in Pokemon GO raids. Fainting is likely to happen during battle, and trainers will want to keep healing items like Max Potions and Max Revives at the ready to get their team back in the fight as quickly as possible.

Poll : 0 votes