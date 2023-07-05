Rise of the Ronin leaks surface online - Romance options, non-linear progression, skill trees, and more

Leaks regarding Team Ninja's upcoming samurai action-adventure game, Rise of the Ronin, have surfaced online. They hint towards a plethora of systems that players can expect from the Japanese developer's take on the open-world genre. The reports come courtesy of Reddit via the "r/GamingLeaksAndRumours" subreddit.

Rise of the Ronin is easily one of the most fascinating titles announced during the PlayStation State of Play in September 2022. Despite coming from Team Ninja, a studio best known for its souls-like action RPGs, this game is anything but.

According to the leaks, Rise of the Ronin is more similar to games like Ghost of Tsushima and the modern Ubisoft open-world titles. It will also feature multiple difficulty options as well as a non-linear progression system.

Note: The information mentioned in this article comes from an unofficial source (Reddit). Hence, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Rise of the Ronin leaks hint at the game's difficulty modes, romance options, side quests, and more

The leaks come from Reddit user u/Effective-Caramel545, who claims that Rise of the Ronin is going to be a traditional open-world action-adventure game. The title will reportedly take a lot of inspiration from games like Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima as well as recent Ubisoft titles.

Team Ninja is best known for creating some of the best souls-like action role-playing games out there. The Nioh series, Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, as well as their most recent offering, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, are some of the best and most challenging souls-like titles out there.

However, Rise of the Ronin is confirmed to not be a souls-like experience. Instead, it will be a traditional open-world title with Team Ninja's signature flashy combat style. The game will feature a non-linear progression system akin to Ghost of Tsushima or the Far Cry games. It will also feature side quests that players can choose to partake in between the main story missions.

According to the leaks, Rise of the Ronin will have varying difficulty options that will be available to players right from the get-go. The game will also feature romance options, which is a first for any Team Ninja-developed title.

Similarly to previous Team Ninja titles, this open-world samurai game will feature an extensive skills and techniques tree, which hints at a robust and customizable combat system.

The leaks also mention that PlayStation and Team Ninja plan to release the RPG in the first quarter of 2024. Following in the footsteps of most PlayStation 5 exclusives, the title will be shipped with both fidelity and performance modes.

While the leaks seem quite promising, it remains to be seen how the game will turn out upon release.

