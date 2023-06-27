With the release date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion pass drawing closer with each hour, fans are starting to make wishlists for what they want from the experience. Despite finding the pass for Sword and Shield to be above average, many players are confident that the company knows what works and what doesn't this time around.

Following the recent Nintendo Direct, where some gameplay footage was shown, many trainers are interested to see which features and creatures will be introduced to the games.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Battle Frontier and other features Game Freak should bring to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the DLC

1) Reworking regional variants

A screenshot from the recent trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

More and more regional variants of beloved Pokemon are making their mark on the franchise. With this in mind, many players have always wondered how Game Freak intends to bring these creatures to modern titles, despite them not taking place in the region the variant is native to. This brings us to a still shot for the second part of the expansion pass in the recent trailer.

In a select portion of the video, it was seen that wild Alolan Exeggutor could be encountered in an area that trainers will be able to explore in the upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This has led many players to believe and wish that regional evolutions will be tied to the environment a creature is in rather than just the region.

2) Battle Frontier

A screenshot from the recent trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle Frontier has been a distant memory for the Pokemon fanbase for quite some time now. Ever since players were tricked into believing the facility would be present in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, many have given up hope on the beloved source of replayable content making a comeback.

Since the second half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC takes place in a Battle Academy, it would be a huge missed opportunity if Game Freak chose not to include some sort of battling facility. Having such a place would also give trainers a perfect spot to grind for competitive items like nature mints, breeding items, and bottle caps.

3) Catch Legendary Pokemon

A screenshot from the recent trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The option to catch Legendary Pokemon has always been present in most games in the franchise, DLCs included. In the last generation, players could catch older Legendary Pokemon through special raids in the Crown Tundra. Since trainers may not have access to legacy titles to catch and transfer Legendary Pokemon, giving them a way to do so in-game is a good idea.

It is most likely that if Game Freak includes a feature like this in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they would do so through the games' Tera Raid Battles. Though it would be rehashed content, the ability to catch almost every Legendary Pokemon would still be appreciated by many.

4) More Paradox Pokemon

Official imagery featuring Iron Leaves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced players to the concept of Paradox Pokemon. These creatures, allegedly from another time, possess stats similar to Legendary Pokemon, with each having one of two abilities depending on whether or not they came from the past or future.

Many players felt that this variation has been underutilized, much like the Ultra Beasts from the Alola region. They do not want to see these interesting creatures fade into the archives of old gimmicks used by Game Freak. Therefore, adding more Paradox Pokemon to the games via the DLC would be a great idea.

5) Performance overhaul

A screenshot from the recent trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though more likely to happen through a free update, including a patch to improve the overall performance of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be greatly appreciated by players worldwide. The games launched in the worst state out of any other Pokemon title thus far and still suffer from terrible optimization.

Bringing the long-anticipated patch update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to run at least at a constant 30 frames per second would do wonders for enjoyability, as these performance issues have turned away many trainers who have played the games in their earlier states.

