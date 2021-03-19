The Crown Tundra is the second DLC expansion to Pokemon Sword and Shield.

As the first Pokemon game to include DLC, Sword and Shield has done it beautifully. It started with the Isle of Armor, bringing trainers to a glorious new location in the Galar region, adding fan-favorite creatures, and a new Legendary.

The Crown Tundra took the ball from the Isle of Armor and ran with it. It added more Pokemon, more new Legendaries, and a massive area for trainers to explore. The Crown Tundra and its story is incredible.

How to get to Crown Tundra in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Traveling to the Crown Tundra in Pokemon Sword and Shield is pretty simple. It works just like traveling to the Isle of Armor. Players first need to ensure the Crown Tundra DLC has been purchased for their version of Sword or Shield.

Once a player has access to the Wild Area, the Crown Tundra will be available. After purchasing the expansion and upon loading into Sword and Shield, a notification indicating that the Crown Pass has been obtained will appear.

Head to Wedgehurst Station and speak with the station attendant to the left of the actual ticket booth. He will recognize the Crown Pass and update the list of locations to visit. Select the Crown Tundra.

After arriving in the Crown Tundra, a researcher will update the Pokedex with the Crown Tundra version. Like the Isle of Armor, the Crown Tundra has its own Pokedex with various returning and new Pokemon.

This second Sword and Shield expansion introduces new forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Players can encounter either Glastrier or Spectrier and form them with other new Legendary like Calyrex to create Ice Rider Calyrex or Shadow Rider Calyrex.

Two new Legendary Titan Pokemon also arrive in the Crown Tundra, with Regidrago and Regieleki, and that isn't all.

Dynamax Adventures is a new way to battle through a cavern of Dynamaxed Pokemon, with the finale being one of several returning Legendary Pokemon.