Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Gold Bottle Caps

After completing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's main storyline, one of the many things that trainers may find themselves interested in is the ever-expansive competitive metagame that these games provide. Spanning across all generations of the main series, battling against another trainer is one of the key activities many players occupy themselves with.

In an endless competition to have the best Pokemon, players spend hours grinding and hatching multiple of the same Pokemon to get every individual value and stat just right. Thankfully, this tedium has been slowly weeded out of the game since the seventh generation with the implementation of Hyper Training.

By trading bottle caps, players can see a special NPC in the world who will maximize the individual values, or IVs, of any given stat. By giving them a Gold Bottle Cap, the Hyper Training NPC will maximize all of the stats' IVs. With this in mind, players will want to know how to find these Gold Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Gold Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything to know

The sprite for the Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given the value that these Gold Bottle Caps have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they are incredibly rare to come across in the world. There are only two ways players can find them and even then, they may require a bit of grinding to come across as they are either very expensive or difficult to encounter.

The first method that trainers can use to get Gold Bottle Caps is to purchase them from the Porto Marinada Auction House, the same location where players can face the Water-type Gym's challenge. This gym challenge also introduces players to the auction mechanic, that can be used to purchase these items.

This can be slightly costly as the only way that players can purchase items in the Auction House is by using money, which means League Points cannot be used. To grind for the required cash, players should challenge as many Tera Raids as they can. This can quickly earn trainers Nuggets and Pearl Strings, which can be sold for high amounts of money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The second way that players can go about obtaining Gold Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by competing in the Academy Ace Tournament. This competition is unlocked during the post-game and gives players a way to face off against various powerful NPC trainers, ending in a boss fight.

Once players win these tournaments, they will be gifted a variety of grand prizes. The Gold Bottle Cap is just one of the many rewards they can earn from this method. While this is a much cheaper way to get Gold Bottle Caps, it involves much more grinding and is also incredibly inconsistent.

Thankfully, it has become much easier to get standard Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Standard Bottle Caps can be found in Tera Raid Crystals around Paldea. They can also be purchased from Delibird Presents for only 20,000 Pokedollars, which can be easily grinded for in the post-game.

