Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Academy Ace Tournament guide

The Academy Ace Tournament is presented to players as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's ultimate challenge. After the player becomes the champion of the Paldea League, they will be invited to the Academy Ace Tournament to test their strength as the most powerful Pokemon trainer in the region.

Understandably so, this challenge can be quite tricky for some players. With all the different trainers to face, various teams, and type coverage, it can be a bit overwhelming to track which trainer uses what Pokemon. This becomes more problematic given the tournament's inconsistent roster of competitors.

Players need to form a consolidated strategy and constantly reassess their roster. While this can be hectic for inexperienced players, this is the ask of the game. Without a formidable strategy, you are likely to be eliminated. With that being said, the following section dives into some strategies for completing the Academy Ace Tournament in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Useful Tips and Team Compositions for the Academy Ace Tournament in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Professor Jacq is just one of the many trainers' players will have to face off against in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Academy Ace Tournament (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A solid strategy can be used to utilize an essential Electric Terrain team as a small number of opposing creatures resist Electric-type attacks. Thanks to Pokemon Violet's Paradox Pokemon, this is very effective.

However, players should keep an eye out for the following:

Nemona's Volt Absorb Pawmot

Miriam's Lightning Rod Pincurchin

Salvatore's Palossand

Jacq's Mudsdale

Arven's Toedscruel

These are all potential opponents in the tournament roster that resist Electric-type attacks.

As for the Electric Terrain strategy, this can most effectively be pulled off with a Miraidon. Pokemon Violet players will have the upper edge in this instance. However, there are exceptional link trade codes players in Pokemon Scarlet can use to trade version-exclusives, such as the aforementioned creatures with Pokemon Violet players.

Miraidon's signature ability, Hadron Engine, sets up Electric Terrain for free, giving Miraidon a free boost to its Special Attack the turn it is sent out. Players should start with this Legendary Pokemon at the front of their party to make this strategy work.

Players will also need the Paradox Pokemon Iron Hands with some EVs in the Attack stat. This can be done by making it battle wild Mankeys or giving it a couple of vitamins. This is crucial for Iron Hands to get value from its ability, Quark Drive. This ability is activated on Electric Terrain and boosts Iron Hands' best stat.

Miraidon's moveset should include the following:

Volt Switch

Dragon Pulse

Electro Drift

U-Turn

U-Turn is optional but allows Miraidon to safely switch out if the opponent sends out any of the listed Electric-resistant Pokemon.

Iron Hands' moveset should include the following:

Thunder Punch

Drain Punch

Ice Punch

Heavy Slam

Players should also give Iron Hands the new Punching Glove item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This will significantly increase the damage of its punch attacks while protecting it against abilities like Poison Point or Flame Body.

Miraidon is a crucial Pokemon for this strategy, as it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once both carries have been built, the rest of the player's team can be whatever they like. These two Pokemon will be the main battlers on the team.

Once the fight begins and Hadron Engine activates, use Volt Switch to damage the opponent before sending in Iron Hands. Once Iron Hands safely makes it into battle, and its ability activates, the player has already won the battle. Use whichever punching attack is super effective until all the opposing creatures have fainted.

Though some players may see this as a bit cheesy, it is improbable that players are meant to use such an intricate strategy for battles that do not take place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's ranked battles.

This aforementioned setup is the most accessible way players can quickly breeze through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Academy Ace Tournament. It is more than likely that players have conjured up their strategies, so always focus on finessing team composition.

